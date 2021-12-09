Pakistan declines US invitation to attend Summit for Democracy

Pakistan has knocked back the invitation of the United State to attend the Summit for Democracy, a virtual event set to take place on December 9 and 10, 2021.

Pakistan expressed pleasure on receiving the invitation however, it said that it will be occupied with the country on a wide range of issues, the Foreign Office of Pakistan said in a statement.

“Pakistan is a large functional democracy with an independent judiciary, vibrant civil society, and a free media,” the statement said.

“We stay deeply committed to further deepening democracy, fighting corruption, and protecting, and promoting the human rights of all citizens. In recent years, Pakistan has instituted wide-ranging reforms aimed at advancing these goals. These reforms have yielded positive results.”

It said Pakistan values its partnership with the US and wishes to expand it both bilaterally as well as in terms of regional and international cooperation.

Summit for Democracy

US President Joe Biden will host a virtual summit for leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector On December 9-10, 2021, according to the official website of the US state government.

The summit will focus on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad.

In advance of the first summit, it consulted with experts from government, multilateral organizations, philanthropies, civil society, and the private sector to solicit bold, practicable ideas around three key themes:

Defending against authoritarianism

Addressing and fighting corruption

Promoting respect for human rights





