Thursday, December 9, 2021  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan declines US invitation to attend Summit for Democracy

Pakistan will be occupied with country issues, says FO

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs—Photo: File/AFP

Pakistan has knocked back the invitation of the United State to attend the Summit for Democracy, a virtual event set to take place on December 9 and 10, 2021.

Pakistan expressed pleasure on receiving the invitation however, it said that it will be occupied with the country on a wide range of issues, the Foreign Office of Pakistan said in a statement.

“Pakistan is a large functional democracy with an independent judiciary, vibrant civil society, and a free media,” the statement said. 

“We stay deeply committed to further deepening democracy, fighting corruption, and protecting, and promoting the human rights of all citizens. In recent years, Pakistan has instituted wide-ranging reforms aimed at advancing these goals. These reforms have yielded positive results.”

It said Pakistan values its partnership with the US and wishes to expand it both bilaterally as well as in terms of regional and international cooperation.

Summit for Democracy

US President Joe Biden will host a virtual summit for leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector On December 9-10, 2021, according to the official website of the US state government.

The summit will focus on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad.

In advance of the first summit, it consulted with experts from government, multilateral organizations, philanthropies, civil society, and the private sector to solicit bold, practicable ideas around three key themes:

  • Defending against authoritarianism
  • Addressing and fighting corruption
  • Promoting respect for human rights



FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Summit for Democracy US
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Summit for Democracy, Pakistan rejects US invitation, Pakistan, US
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Earthquake jolts Karachi
Earthquake jolts Karachi
Hasilpur college sealed after videos of cross-dressed boys go viral
Hasilpur college sealed after videos of cross-dressed boys go viral
Indian CDS Gen Rawat among 13 dead in chopper crash
Indian CDS Gen Rawat among 13 dead in chopper crash
Man found dead in deserted Karachi bungalow
Man found dead in deserted Karachi bungalow
Protest chokes Karachi's II Chundrigar Road
Protest chokes Karachi’s II Chundrigar Road
Bullet-riddled bodies of five travelers found in Balochistan
Bullet-riddled bodies of five travelers found in Balochistan
Azam Khan reveals his idol and it's not his father
Azam Khan reveals his idol and it’s not his father
PPP's Bilawal Bhutto evades question on illegal buildings
PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto evades question on illegal buildings
Cricket Australia officials briefed on security arrangements in Karachi
Cricket Australia officials briefed on security arrangements in Karachi
PM inaugurates ration, loan, health cover projects to help millions
PM inaugurates ration, loan, health cover projects to help millions
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.