Why Pakistan’s current account deficit increased to $7b

Pakistan’s current account deficit has hit $7 billion in the first five months of the fiscal year 2012-13.

The increase has been blamed on rising imports. However, there is more to it.

Also, a discrepancy has cropped up in the data sets shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the SBP, the current account deficit increased from $5.17 billion to $7 billion in July-November, compared to $1.64 billion in the same period last year.

The current account deficit has exceeded the target by $4.81 billion in the first five months. For the current fiscal year, the government had set a $2.27 billion deficit target.

The current account deficit was recorded at $1.76 billion in October and $1.98 billion in November.

What pushed up current account deficit?

A trade deficit is usually covered by international aid, foreign investment and remittances. However, the SBP has said that the rise in imports has offset the benefits of improved remittances.

There is also a discrepancy in the imports data shared by SBP and PBS.

The SBP says Pakistan imported $6.42 billion worth of goods in November while the PBS says the imports stood at $7.92 billion. Experts believed the data will be consolidated in future because SBP compiles its figures after payments while PBS data is based on information from the Pakistan customs.

The PBS data shows that from July to November this year, the volume of imports was $32.9 billion, while the volume of exports was $12.34 billion. As a result, the trade deficit in the first five months was recorded at $20.59 billion, up 112 per cent from the same period last year.

Economists say the unavailability of containers and rising shipping costs were also among the reasons for the rising imports bill. The cost of the container has increased to $10,000 from $3,000.