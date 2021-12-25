Saturday, December 25, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s 145th birthday, Christmas

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, December 25, Saturday.

Pakistan is celebrating the 145th birthday of founder Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. A change of guard ceremony was held at his mausoleum in Karachi on Saturday morning to mark the day.

Special programs are planned across the country to shed light on Quaid’s struggle for the creation of Pakistan and to highlight his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.

Christians across the world are celebrating Christmas today. Glittering pine trees, Santa Claus and stockings are part of many people’s ideas of Christmas.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks in which he had said that blasphemy of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) doesn’t count as the expression of artistic freedom. In a tweet on Friday, the PM urged the Muslim leaders to spread this message to leaders of the non-Muslim world to counter Islamophobia.

Pakistan faces an acute shortage of natural gas this winter. Several areas in Karachi have experienced gas load shedding. On Friday, Karachi sparked multiple protests in the city.

Former captain Shahid Afridi believes that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should be blamed for the controversy surrounding pacer Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket while speaking on Samaa’s show Game Set Match. More to read here.

Mainly cold and cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours. However, rain with snow is expected in upper central Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Fog and smog are likely to reduce in a few plain areas of Punjab.





FaceBook WhatsApp
christmas PM Imran Khan Quaid-e-Azam Bithday
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan celebrates Quaid-e-Azam birthday, Christmas, PM Imran Khan, Gas shortage, Karachi, Shahid Afridi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Winter's first rain forecast in Karachi today
Winter’s first rain forecast in Karachi today
Three injured in blast near Karachi's Mehmoodabad Gate
Three injured in blast near Karachi’s Mehmoodabad Gate
Imran dissolves all PTI organizations in a major restructuring exercise
Imran dissolves all PTI organizations in a major restructuring exercise
PTI's first Supreme Committee meeting, gas shortage, rain in Karachi
PTI’s first Supreme Committee meeting, gas shortage, rain in Karachi
Gas shortage sparks multiple demonstrations in Karachi
Gas shortage sparks multiple demonstrations in Karachi
Justice Ayesha Malik nominated first Supreme Court woman judge again
Justice Ayesha Malik nominated first Supreme Court woman judge again
Hammad Azhar: No imported LNG for domestic consumers
Hammad Azhar: No imported LNG for domestic consumers
Putin speaks up against blasphemous sketches
Putin speaks up against blasphemous sketches
Khairpur student kidnapping: Police refuse to register FIR
Khairpur student kidnapping: Police refuse to register FIR
Lahore man handed 13-year sentence for child pornography
Lahore man handed 13-year sentence for child pornography
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.