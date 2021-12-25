Pakistan celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s 145th birthday, Christmas

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, December 25, Saturday.

Pakistan is celebrating the 145th birthday of founder Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. A change of guard ceremony was held at his mausoleum in Karachi on Saturday morning to mark the day.

Special programs are planned across the country to shed light on Quaid’s struggle for the creation of Pakistan and to highlight his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.

Christians across the world are celebrating Christmas today. Glittering pine trees, Santa Claus and stockings are part of many people’s ideas of Christmas.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks in which he had said that blasphemy of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) doesn’t count as the expression of artistic freedom. In a tweet on Friday, the PM urged the Muslim leaders to spread this message to leaders of the non-Muslim world to counter Islamophobia.

Pakistan faces an acute shortage of natural gas this winter. Several areas in Karachi have experienced gas load shedding. On Friday, Karachi sparked multiple protests in the city.

Former captain Shahid Afridi believes that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should be blamed for the controversy surrounding pacer Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket while speaking on Samaa’s show Game Set Match. More to read here.

Mainly cold and cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours. However, rain with snow is expected in upper central Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Fog and smog are likely to reduce in a few plain areas of Punjab.













