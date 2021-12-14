Tuesday, December 14, 2021  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terror attack near Pak-Iran border

Terrorists attacked a checkpost

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago

Photo: AFP/File

Listen to the story
A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an attack on a security post near the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). A group of terrorists fired on the check-post on Tuesday. The soldiers returned the fire, forcing the attackers to retreat. However, one soldier was martyred. He identified as Lance Naik Zaheer Ahmed and hailed from Nushki. The security forces have launched a search operation in the area. Earlier two soldiers were martyred in an attack on a security post in the Datta Khel area of the North Waziristan district. The ISPR identified the soldiers as Naik Rehman and Lance Naik Arif, both were non-commissioned officers.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an attack on a security post near the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A group of terrorists fired on the check-post on Tuesday. The soldiers returned the fire, forcing the attackers to retreat. However, one soldier was martyred.

He identified as Lance Naik Zaheer Ahmed and hailed from Nushki.

The security forces have launched a search operation in the area.

Earlier two soldiers were martyred in an attack on a security post in the Datta Khel area of the North Waziristan district.

The ISPR identified the soldiers as Naik Rehman and Lance Naik Arif, both were non-commissioned officers.



 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
ISPR, Pak army soldier martyred, terror attack, Balochistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PM in Lahore, Pakistan vs West Indies, Motorways closed
PM in Lahore, Pakistan vs West Indies, Motorways closed
Karachi woman tries to slaughter husband for not giving maintenance
Karachi woman tries to slaughter husband for not giving maintenance
Branchless banking: SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account scheme
Branchless banking: SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account scheme
Former SHO booked for raping teenage boy in Sehwan
Former SHO booked for raping teenage boy in Sehwan
Rawalpindi school van attacked, driver injured
Rawalpindi school van attacked, driver injured
Cold sweeps through Karachi, snowfall in upper parts of Pakistan
Cold sweeps through Karachi, snowfall in upper parts of Pakistan
Heated, ironic election campaign for Khanewal by-polls
Heated, ironic election campaign for Khanewal by-polls
Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC defers ex-judge's indictment till Dec 20
Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC defers ex-judge’s indictment till Dec 20
FBR launches much-awaited prize scheme for POS customers
FBR launches much-awaited prize scheme for POS customers
SBP makes borrowing money easy for customers of microfinance banks
SBP makes borrowing money easy for customers of microfinance banks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.