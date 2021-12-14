Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terror attack near Pak-Iran border

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an attack on a security post near the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A group of terrorists fired on the check-post on Tuesday. The soldiers returned the fire, forcing the attackers to retreat. However, one soldier was martyred.

He identified as Lance Naik Zaheer Ahmed and hailed from Nushki.

The security forces have launched a search operation in the area.

Earlier two soldiers were martyred in an attack on a security post in the Datta Khel area of the North Waziristan district.

The ISPR identified the soldiers as Naik Rehman and Lance Naik Arif, both were non-commissioned officers.





