Thursday, December 30, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Only first wife allowed to challenge husband’s second marriage: court

LHC was hearing a case earlier this week

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The Lahore High Court has ruled that only the first wife will be allowed to challenge her husband's second marriage if contracted without her permission. The remarks were passed by Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq during a hearing earlier this week. A man had lodged an FIR against his brother-in-law for marrying the second time without taking permission from his wife. The judge quashed the case during the proceeding. Ghazanfar Naveed was booked in separate FIRs in 2011 and 2013. They stated that he had forged the permission letter, required to be signed by his first wife, to marry again. Naveed's counsel told the court that the content in both the complaints was the same and that matters concerning spouses fall under the jurisdiction of the family courts. Meanwhile, the complainant's lawyers said that the man has committed "alleged forgery". In his verdict, Justice Rafiq said, that two FIRS under one proceedings or the complainant are not permissible under the law. Every version of theirs will be put in the same FIR and a private complaint can only be filed if the first one stands canceled. He noted that the first wife had, not yet, filed a complaint against the man. "When the first wife, being the sine qua non [essential party] for initiating the proceedings, an alternative illegal course, that too through a person not aggrieved at all, is nothing but a farce." The judge pointed out that the matter was triable for the family court and subsequently quashed the second FIR as well. He added that the first wife was, however, free to file a complaint against Naveed.
