One killed, 10 injured in Quetta Kandhari Bazar blast

The bomb was planted in a motorcycle

At least one person was killed and several injured in an explosion in Quetta's Kandhari Bazar on Saturday, police said.

It damaged several vehicles, parked nearby and buildings.

Director Investigation General Fida Hussain said the bomb blast occurred near Bukhari Center when the improvised explosive device (IED), containing 3-4 kilograms of explosive material, planted in a motorcycle was exploded.

Three women and a child were among the 10 people injured in the attack, he added

Footage from the scene showed a charred motorcycle and several damaged cars. People were seen running in the street.

The rescue officials have arrived at the scene and the injured have been moved to Civil hospital Quetta.

Bomb Disposal Squad has been called and the intensity of the blast is being investigated, the police said.

While Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the attack and directed the authorities to ensure security in the province.

He also expressed sympathy with the families of the victims.

