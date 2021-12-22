Wednesday, December 22, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1443
Omicron in Balochistan, Meesha Shafi defamation case, slow internet

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, December 22, Wednesday: Health officials in Balochistan have reported at least 19 suspected Omicron cases. They are, however, yet to be confirmed by the National Command and Operation Centre. Balochistan Health Department officials say the samples have been sent to the National Institute of Health Islamabad for verification.The hearing of the defamation case filed by Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi, which was scheduled today, has been delayed till January 2022. On December 16, 2020, FIA named eight people, including Shafi and Omar, in a challan for running an online defamatory campaign against Ali Zafar. The Punjab government has announced winter vacations in the province in two phases. For 24 districts including Lahore and Multan, holidays will begin on December 23. Find more here. Internet connection in the country has been slow since Monday night. According to PTA, there's a disruption in the submarine cables. It will take a while for the problems to be solved. Another audio clip of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been leaked to the internet. She is heard expressing satisfaction over how two privately-run TV channels had countered the PMLN opponents. You may want to read this. Federal Minister for information Fawad Chauhdry has said that the resurgence of a party like Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam means a lot is wrong with our society. He was speaking a day after JUI-F bagged most mayoral/tehsil chairmen seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies elections. Karachi, world’s sixth cheapest city Every year the Economist Intelligence Unit prepares a ranking report for the Worldwide Cost of Living 2021. It compares how expensive it is to live in 173 major cities across the world. This year it found that inflation rose the fastest compared to the past five years. The pandemic is to blame. It increased 3.5%, compared to just 1.9% in 2020 and 2.8% in 2019. This year Karachi is on the list too. But inflation in the city has been skyrocketing. What is this confusion? You will find all your answers here.
Karachi, world’s sixth cheapest city

Every year the Economist Intelligence Unit prepares a ranking report for the Worldwide Cost of Living 2021. It compares how expensive it is to live in 173 major cities across the world. This year it found that inflation rose the fastest compared to the past five years. The pandemic is to blame. It increased 3.5%, compared to just 1.9% in 2020 and 2.8% in 2019.

This year Karachi is on the list too. But inflation in the city has been skyrocketing. What is this confusion? You will find all your answers here.

 
