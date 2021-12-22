Omicron in Balochistan, Meesha Shafi defamation case, slow internet

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, December 22, Wednesday:
Every year the Economist Intelligence Unit prepares a ranking report for the Worldwide Cost of Living 2021. It compares how expensive it is to live in 173 major cities across the world. This year it found that inflation rose the fastest compared to the past five years. The pandemic is to blame. It increased 3.5%, compared to just 1.9% in 2020 and 2.8% in 2019.
This year Karachi is on the list too. But inflation in the city has been skyrocketing. What is this confusion? You will find all your answers here.