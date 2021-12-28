Omicron cases, federal cabinet meeting, SC in Karachi

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will head to Lahore on January 1 on a one-day visit. He will be briefed on the upcoming local government elections in Punjab.

The temperature in Karachi dipped to 14 degrees Celsius early morning. The Met Office has warned that chilly winds will engulf the city as soon as the sun sets. Meanwhile, visibility on main roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab dropped to zero because of fog. Several motorways between the provinces have been closed for traffic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a federal cabinet meeting today. It will discuss and approve the first National Security Policy of Pakistan.

Omicron : Punjab reported the first case of the new coronavirus variant in Lahore Monday. The 23-year-old man is a resident of the Gulberg area. Health authorities said that the patient came from Sindh and has no history of traveling abroad.

The Supreme Court will resume hearings at its Karachi Registry. On Monday, the top court ordered the restoration of Gutter Baghicha, handed over Askari Park to KMC, and took notice of encroachments off Tariq Road.

The UAE issued its first civil marriage license for a non-Muslim couple on Monday as the Gulf country seeks to keep its edge over regional competitors.