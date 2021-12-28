Tuesday, December 28, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Omicron cases, federal cabinet meeting, SC in Karachi

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Prime Minister Imran Khan will head to Lahore on January 1 on a one-day visit. He will be briefed on the upcoming local government elections in Punjab. The temperature in Karachi dipped to 14 degrees Celsius early morning. The Met Office has warned that chilly winds will engulf the city as soon as the sun sets. Meanwhile, visibility on main roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab dropped to zero because of fog. Several motorways between the provinces have been closed for traffic. Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a federal cabinet meeting today. It will discuss and approve the first National Security Policy of Pakistan. Omicron: Punjab reported the first case of the new coronavirus variant in Lahore Monday. The 23-year-old man is a resident of the Gulberg area. Health authorities said that the patient came from Sindh and has no history of traveling abroad. The Supreme Court will resume hearings at its Karachi Registry. On Monday, the top court ordered the restoration of Gutter Baghicha, handed over Askari Park to KMC, and took notice of encroachments off Tariq Road. The UAE issued its first civil marriage license for a non-Muslim couple on Monday as the Gulf country seeks to keep its edge over regional competitors. 
FaceBook WhatsApp

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will head to Lahore on January 1 on a one-day visit. He will be briefed on the upcoming local government elections in Punjab.
  • The temperature in Karachi dipped to 14 degrees Celsius early morning. The Met Office has warned that chilly winds will engulf the city as soon as the sun sets. Meanwhile, visibility on main roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab dropped to zero because of fog. Several motorways between the provinces have been closed for traffic.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a federal cabinet meeting today. It will discuss and approve the first National Security Policy of Pakistan.
  • Omicron: Punjab reported the first case of the new coronavirus variant in Lahore Monday. The 23-year-old man is a resident of the Gulberg area. Health authorities said that the patient came from Sindh and has no history of traveling abroad.
  • The Supreme Court will resume hearings at its Karachi Registry. On Monday, the top court ordered the restoration of Gutter Baghicha, handed over Askari Park to KMC, and took notice of encroachments off Tariq Road.
  • The UAE issued its first civil marriage license for a non-Muslim couple on Monday as the Gulf country seeks to keep its edge over regional competitors. 

 
federal cabinet Omicron Supreme Court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
supreme court, omicron cases in pakistan, karachi weather, karachi weather update
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
First spell of winter rain turns Karachi chilly
First spell of winter rain turns Karachi chilly
Five times Benazir Bhutto spoke and impressed us all
Five times Benazir Bhutto spoke and impressed us all
Murtaza Wahab says 'sorry' to SC after flash of anger
Murtaza Wahab says ‘sorry’ to SC after flash of anger
Benazir Bhutto anniversary: Bilawal announces anti-govt movement from Jan 5
Benazir Bhutto anniversary: Bilawal announces anti-govt movement from Jan 5
Karachi's Askari Park handed over to KMC
Karachi’s Askari Park handed over to KMC
Is namaz at mosque built on qabza land acceptable: judge
Is namaz at mosque built on qabza land acceptable: judge
Brace for 14 degrees Celsius, more rain, Karachi
Brace for 14 degrees Celsius, more rain, Karachi
Officials who approved Nasla Tower's plan to face criminal inquiry
Officials who approved Nasla Tower’s plan to face criminal inquiry
Thirteen people escape from Sialkot's quarantine facility
Thirteen people escape from Sialkot’s quarantine facility
IMF-friendly Shaukat Tarin becomes finance minister second time round
IMF-friendly Shaukat Tarin becomes finance minister second time round
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.