Tuesday, December 21, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Oil recovers from Omicron driven fall

No price change expected for Pakistani end consumers

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago

An Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia. FILE PHOTO AFP

International oil prices rebounded on Tuesday a day after a major fall on Monday when Brent fell 4% to $71 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate(WTI) crude traded at $66.44, down $4.42 (-6.24%) on the day.

The sharp fall was driven by fears over the spread of the Omicron variant. 

However, when markets opened on Tuesday, oil recovered slightly. Brent crude rose by 84 cents, or 1.2%, at $72.36 by 4pm Pakistan time. WTI crude increased by 95 cents, or 1.4%, to $69.56 a barrel.

Analyst Saad Ali told SAMAA Money that the cases in the US and Europe of the new variant of Covid-19 have increased rapidly and caused concerns among investors.

Ali said that lockdown has been imposed in some European countries and, consequently, the demand has declined.

The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions being imposed ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays loomed over several European countries.

In addition, US health officials on Sunday urged Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots, wear masks and follow SOPs for travel over the winter holidays.

Saad Ali says the drop in the international market will not result in a price cut in Pakistan immediately.

FaceBook WhatsApp
oil prices
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KP LG polls: JUI-F's winning streak continues
KP LG polls: JUI-F’s winning streak continues
SBP limits how many dollars you can buy in Pakistan
SBP limits how many dollars you can buy in Pakistan
Man arrested for vandalizing Hindu temple in Karachi's Ranchore Line
Man arrested for vandalizing Hindu temple in Karachi’s Ranchore Line
Wrong candidate selection: PM Imran admits mistakes in KP polls
Wrong candidate selection: PM Imran admits mistakes in KP polls
Govt extends deadline to encash prize bonds
Govt extends deadline to encash prize bonds
Maryam hints at Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan
Maryam hints at Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan
Justice Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in court
Justice Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in court
KP deputy speaker blames PTI lawmakers for LG polls defeat
KP deputy speaker blames PTI lawmakers for LG polls defeat
Fazlur Rehman believes JUI-F can run country better than PTI
Fazlur Rehman believes JUI-F can run country better than PTI
Tariq Jameel meets Saudi ambassador amid Tablighi Jamaat ban rumours
Tariq Jameel meets Saudi ambassador amid Tablighi Jamaat ban rumours
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.