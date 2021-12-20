‘OIC should take steps to recognize Afghanistan’s Taliban govt’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“We are ready to engage with the OIC and find solution for all the problems through dialogue,” said Shaheen. He was speaking on SAMAA TV’s showon Monday evening.

“The [Taliban] government is a representative of the people of Afghanistan, it was the public support because of which we were able to end [the foreign] occupation,” the spokesperson said.

Responding to a question, Shaheen said that the Afghan government appreciates Pakistan for convening the meeting of OIC foreign ministers conference.

“There’s humanitarian crisis going on in Afghanistan and it’s all because of sanctions which have imposed on the Afghan government,” he said. The Taliban spokesperson has asked the OIC to “take a decision on urgent basis and provide assistance on humanitarian grounds.”

Shaheen said that any country that are freedom loving and have conscious should recognize the Taliban government.

“The sanctions are used as fashion and they are useless as it does not yield any result,” he added.

Shaheen said if anyone has an issue, the Taliban government is ready to resolve all the issues through talks.