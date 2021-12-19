Islamabad hosts extraordinary OIC foreign minister conference

UN permanent members, other countries will also attend
Foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries will come together at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Sunday for an Extraordinary/Emergency meeting to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
For the firsttime in 41 years ago, Pakistan is hosting a major meeting of the Islamic world.
Prime MinisterImran Khan will address the inaugural session.
Afghanistan tops the agenda at the key meeting of the world's second-largest organization after the United Nations.
The foreign minister summit will seek the support of the international community and aid agencies to save the war-torn Afghan people from poverty, famine, food crisis and cold weather for four decades.
Foreignministers from member countries continue to arrive in Islamabad.
The caretakerForeign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Mottaqi, Foreign Minister of MalaysiaSaifuddin Abdullah, Turkmenistan’s Raşit Meredov, Indonesia’s Retno Marsudi, Oman’sSheikh Khalifa Issa were already in Islamabad on Saturday. The Deputy ForeignMinister of Kyrgyzstan has also arrived.
The guestswere welcomed by Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubeida Jalal andMinister of State Ali Muhammad Khan.
Expectingpositive results from the meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi saidthat Pakistan wanted to convince the world that the current serious economiccrisis facing Afghanistan would affect the entire region and the world seems tobe convinced of this today.
Exquisitearrangements have been made for the meeting in Islamabad. Foreign Minister ShahMehmood Qureshi visited the Parliament House to examine the preparations.
The meeting willbe attended by 57 OIC member states, the five permanent members of the UnitedNations, the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany, as well asJapan, Italy and the European Union, international financial institutions and theUN organizations.
The OICCouncil of Foreign Ministers has held 16 extraordinary meetings before this.
Pakistan alsohosted a meeting on Afghanistan in 1980. Out of the 47 regular meetings of theCouncil, Pakistan has hosted meetings in 1970, 1980, 1993 and 2007.