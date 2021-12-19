Islamabad hosts extraordinary OIC foreign minister conference

UN permanent members, other countries will also attend

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries will come together at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Sunday for an Extraordinary/Emergency meeting to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

For the first

time in 41 years ago, Pakistan is hosting a major meeting of the Islamic world.

Prime Minister

Imran Khan will address the inaugural session.

Afghanistan tops the agenda at the key meeting of the world's second-largest organization after the United Nations.

The foreign minister summit will seek the support of the international community and aid agencies to save the war-torn Afghan people from poverty, famine, food crisis and cold weather for four decades.

Foreign

ministers from member countries continue to arrive in Islamabad.

The caretaker

Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Mottaqi, Foreign Minister of Malaysia

Saifuddin Abdullah, Turkmenistan’s Raşit Meredov, Indonesia’s Retno Marsudi, Oman’s

Sheikh Khalifa Issa were already in Islamabad on Saturday. The Deputy Foreign

Minister of Kyrgyzstan has also arrived.

The guests

were welcomed by Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubeida Jalal and

Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan.

Expecting

positive results from the meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said

that Pakistan wanted to convince the world that the current serious economic

crisis facing Afghanistan would affect the entire region and the world seems to

be convinced of this today.

Exquisite

arrangements have been made for the meeting in Islamabad. Foreign Minister Shah

Mehmood Qureshi visited the Parliament House to examine the preparations.

The meeting will

be attended by 57 OIC member states, the five permanent members of the United

Nations, the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany, as well as

Japan, Italy and the European Union, international financial institutions and the

UN organizations.

The OIC

Council of Foreign Ministers has held 16 extraordinary meetings before this.

Pakistan also

hosted a meeting on Afghanistan in 1980. Out of the 47 regular meetings of the

Council, Pakistan has hosted meetings in 1970, 1980, 1993 and 2007.