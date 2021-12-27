Officials who approved Nasla Tower’s plan to face criminal inquiry

The Supreme Court has instructed authorities to seize the 780 square yards of land over which the Nasla Tower was built and initiate action against those who approved the building’s construction plan.

At a hearing at the top court’s Karachi Registry Monday, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed came down on commissioner Iqbal Memon. “Why hasn’t the building been demolished yet?” he asked.

Memon replied that five floors of the building have been demolished so far. More than 400 labourers are working on it. The interior structure of the building has been destroyed, only its exterior is left now.

The chief justice questioned how 400 people have been unable to demolish one building?

He said that such buildings are razed down in an hour all over the world.

“You mentioned in your report that there was some intervention in the demolition. Who’s stopping you?” Justice Gulzar inquired.

The commissioner said that there had been protests by people and the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD). “But we dealt with it peacefully.”

A report presented by the commissioner said that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) interfered in the demolition process and demanded a bribe from the contractor demolishing the tower.

The SBCA director general challenged the report. However, the court ordered the anti-corruption DG to register a case against the SBCA DG and present a report.

The court granted one week to the authorities to finish the demolition work.

Ensure compensation to residents

The court ordered the Sindh Advocate General Salman Talibuddin to ensure that the residents receive compensation.

He told the court that the builder has not yet taken any steps to pay compensation money as ordered by the court. The court has ordered the official assignee of the Sindh High Court to take over the land once the building is demolished.