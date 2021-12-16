Thursday, December 16, 2021  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Officials: Chinese national murdered at Karachi’s Port Qasim

The deceased identified as 53-year-old Li Wenzhang

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The ID document shows Li WenZhang's name and his face. Other details have been blurred.

A Chinese national was allegedly murdered and his body was “hanged” in a room at Port Qasim on the outskirts of Karachi, the police surgeon who performed the autopsy and other officials have said.

The deceased was identified as Li Wenzhang, 53, a national of the People’s Republic of China.

He came to Karachi six months ago.

His body was found inside a K-Electric power station at the Port Muhammad Bin Qasim.

The port officials believed that he had died by suicide. They moved the body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) to obtain a death certificate.

JPMC Additional Police Surgeon (APS) Dr Sumaiyya Syed told Samaa Digital that the port officials strongly believed that it was a death by suicide but medicolegal officials thought otherwise.

“The port officials were insisting not to perform postmortem, but medico-legal section refused to issue a certificate and to declar it a death by suicide,” the APS told SAMAA Digital.

“The postmortem has been completed and the cause of the death has been reserved,” she said.

The police officials shared with the police surgeon a video that shows the body hanged by the door of a room, she added.

The 53-year-old was murdered and later hanged, the police surgeon said.

The video, obtained by SAMAA Digital, shows Wenzhang propped against a room door with his feet touching the ground. A piece of cloth is wrapped around his neck and the top part of the door, holding him straight.

The police have already launched an investigation and have been recording statements of Wenzhang’s colleagues.

Bin Qasim Police Station SHO Imran Afridi says a Crime Scene Unit arrived at Port Qasim to collect the evidence.

East Zone DIG Muqadas Haider told SAMAA Digital that Police is also investigating the incident as a murder and not as a suicide.

However, he said the motive of the murder could not be ascertained immediately.

Earlier this month, a Philippine national was found dead inside a ship berthed at Port Bin Qasim. However, a cardio-respiratory arrest was declared as the cause of death by the port health officials.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Murder
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Chinese nationals in Pakistan, Chinese national murdered in Pakistan, Chinese national port Qasim, Port Bin Qasim, JPMC Additional Police Surgeon (APS) Dr Sumaiyya Syed, Chinese in Pakistan, Pakistan China,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Polling slow, turnout low for Khanewal PP-206 by-election, PTI-PML-N face-off
Polling slow, turnout low for Khanewal PP-206 by-election, PTI-PML-N face-off
PM: highest altitude airport in Skardu to earn tourism dollars
PM: highest altitude airport in Skardu to earn tourism dollars
Contradictory statements from PMLN spark minus Maryam Nawaz debate
Contradictory statements from PMLN spark minus Maryam Nawaz debate
Officials: Chinese national murdered at Karachi's Port Qasim
Officials: Chinese national murdered at Karachi’s Port Qasim
Jahangir Tareen: Never gave a penny for Bani Gala expenses
Jahangir Tareen: Never gave a penny for Bani Gala expenses
Let's ask: After APS should we be talking to TTP?
Let’s ask: After APS should we be talking to TTP?
Govt present formula to reinstate thousands of sacked employees
Govt present formula to reinstate thousands of sacked employees
Khanewal by-elections: PML-N's Atta Tarar, 50 others booked
Khanewal by-elections: PML-N’s Atta Tarar, 50 others booked
Rangers in Karachi arrest govt employees moonlighting as kidnappers
Rangers in Karachi arrest govt employees moonlighting as kidnappers
World Bank exposes KP's miserly spending on roads
World Bank exposes KP’s miserly spending on roads
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.