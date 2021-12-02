Odd news: rally in airplane, petrol now a wedding gift

A group of political workers held a mini political rally or jalsa in an airplane on Wednesday as they flew from Peshawar to Karachi. The activists were returning from a political event by a private airline. As the aircraft was cruising at an altitude of about 30,000 feet, they shouted slogans.

Other passengers were annoyed and complained to the cabin crew, which informed the pilot, who in turn contacted the Karachi Air Traffic Controller before landing, according to a newspaper report. However, civil aviation authorities did nothing and the political workers shouted slogans at the Karachi Airport as well, the report added.

This another odd news item is not from Pakistan but the idea could be copied here. Petrol and diesel have become a bona fide wedding gift in India thanks to an initiative by the state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Anyone who wants to send petrol or diesel as a wedding gift can buy a fuel voucher from the IOC.

The company claims that it is not only the “perfect” wedding gift, but it will allow the sender to “shower” their loved ones with “love and blessings.” We can’t say if shower is a right verb to go in a conversation about petrol.

The announcement was made on Twitter and through advertisements last week but initially some people believed it was a spoof as they did not expect the state-owned company to run such “cruel” ads after petrol and diesel prices skyrocketed in the country. Modi government has recently cut some taxes to provide relief though.

Some people, however, appreciated the idea saying the petrol vouchers could help newlywed couples to fuel their car for a honeymoon trip.