NSC approves country’s ‘first-ever’ National Security Policy

The National Security Committee on Monday approved the country’s first-ever five year National Security Policy (NSP).

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf presented NSP 2022-2026 during the 36th NSC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The NSA briefed the participants on the salient features of the NSP. Yusuf said that Pakistan was shifting to a Comprehensive National Security Framework with the aim of ensuring the safety, security and dignity of the citizen of Pakistan.

The advisor said that the policy puts economic security at the core of the policy. He said that a stronger economy would create additional resources which would then be distributed to further bolster military and human security.

The meeting was told that the policy was created “through a whole-of-government effort over the last seven years,” read a statement issued by the federal government.

Extensive consultations were carried out among federal government institutions as well as with the provinces, academia and private sector before the policy was formed, the advisor said.

An implementation framework has also been created and the National Security Division would review the progress in collaboration with ministries and departments, the meeting was told.

PM Khan said that the security of Pakistan rests in the security of its citizens.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the 36th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Information & Broadcasting, Interior, Finance, Human Rights, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, all Services Chiefs, National Security Advisor and senior civil and military officers.

Prime minister said that the policy must guide all organs of the government to ensure that their efforts are synchronized with the overall direction of the NSP.

PM Khan directed the NSA to present an implementation progress report to the NSC every month. The meeting also approved the revitalization of the Planning Committee and the expansion of NSC’s Advisory Board.

The policy will now be presented before the Cabinet before it is being officially adopted. A public version of the document will also be released.