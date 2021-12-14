Tuesday, December 14, 2021  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1443
Not a doomsday: Fawad candid on medicine price hike

Federal minister says petroleum prices not likely to come down

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has held a candid conversation with reporters over medicine and petrol prices and gas shortage.

“If the prices of a medicine has grown from Rs3 to Rs7 why do you equate it with a doomsday?” Chaudhry said when asked about medicine prices.

He said, “If you don’t increase prices for twenty years the [pharma] industry would collapse.”

Under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, pharmaceutical companies have increased prices several times with government permission.

The PTI government also had to remove its Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamir Kiyani in 2019 after an outcry over rising medicine prices.

However, Fawad Chaudhry said that when headlines shout an increase of 500%, the hike in terms of rupees is negligible.

“The pharma industry has revived for the first time in Pakistan. There is usually a shortage of medicines, and on top of that a frivolous campaign is launched about price increase,” he said.

The federal minister said that the PTI government has introduced a universal health cover for everyone and it should put an end to the debate on medicine prices.

Asked if the government planned to reduce petroleum prices as oil has declined on the world market, the minister said the world oil had “not yet declined to such a level that the impact could be felt here.”

He also said that people in Pakistan have been spoiled after buying natural gas at cheaper rates for years. They need to change their habits as there would be no gas in a few years, he said.

Fawad Chaudhry was speaking after the meeting of the federal cabinet.

He briefed journalists about decisions made at the cabinet meeting.

