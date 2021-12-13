No water, gas: Quetta’s varsity students protest outside VC office

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Students of Quetta’s Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University staged a protest over non provision of water and gas in university and hostel.

Protesters chanted slogans in front of vice chancellor’s office.

Students said that no gas is being supplied to their hostel for past many days which increased their difficulties in the intense cold weather.

They claimed that the issue has not been addressed despite repeated complaints. If their demands are not meet, they will be compelled to protest on road.