Wednesday, December 1, 2021  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1443
No traffic plan for JI’s Karachi sit-in today

Protest in seven areas of the city

SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Jamaat-e-Islami has announced sit-ins in seven areas of Karachi today (Wednesday) against the Singh government’s new local government bill.

In a Twitter post earlier in the day, the JI listed the following areas where the protests will be held:

  • Star Gate, Sharae Faisal
  • Old Sabzi Mandi
  • Power House, North Karachi
  • Dolmen Hall, Hyderi
  • Orangi Town
  • Waterpump Stop
  • Shershah Road
  • Hassan Square
  • DC Office, Korangi
  • KMC head office building, M.A Jinnah Road
  • DC Office Malir

When SAMAA Digital reached out to the traffic police for an alternate traffic plan, they had none. Inspector Iqbal said that the police are aware of the sit-in and a plan will soon be prepared.

The protests are expected to begin at 4pm and will likely affect the city’s traffic.

Earlier, on November 29, JI’s Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman called Sindh’s new bill a “black law”. He added that new legislation is PPP’s attempt to rule over the people of Karachi.

Sindh Local Government Bill, 2021

The new bill, passed by the Sindh Assembly on November 26, allows the provincial government to take over the management of the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Sobhraj Hospital, Leprosy Centre, and Sarfraz Rafiqi Hospital, and Medical and Dental College.

The local bodies will be deprived of control over education and health departments as well.

The amendment will change the structure of the local government. As per the draft, the District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) will be converted into Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs).

 
