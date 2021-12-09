Thursday, December 9, 2021  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Technology

No more Alexa rankings from May 2022 for websites

The web analysis tool is being retired

Posted: Dec 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Amazon has said that it is retiring Alexa.com, its subsidiary company which provides web traffic statistics, competitive analysis, keyword research and marketing strategies. 

statement released by Amazon said that the website analysis tool will be retired on May 1, 2022.  

The tool stopped offering new subscriptions on December 8, while the existing subscribers will be able to use the services till May 1, 2022. 

Alexa.com was founded in 1996, but it was acquired by Amazon in 1999. For the past 25 years, it is providing data on web traffic and global website rankings. It also offers Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services and competitor analysis tools. 

According the website, Alexa’s traffic estimates are based on data from its global traffic panel, which samples millions of internet users using one of the many different browser extensions.

It also gathers traffic data from direct sources, like website that have installed the Alexa script on their site.

According to its data, google.com is the most visited website in the world, followed by youtube.com and China’s tmall.com. 

The top ten websites on the internet according to Alexa’s ranking are: 

  1. Google.com 
  2. Youtube.com 
  3. Tmall.com 
  4. Qq.com 
  5. Baidu.com 
  6. Sohu.com 
  7. Facebook.com 
  8. Taobao.com  
  9.  360.cn  
  10.  Jd.com

The top websites in Pakistan are: 

  1. Google.com 
  2. Youtube.com 
  3. Facebook.com 
  4. Amazon.com 
  5. Daraz.pk 
  6. Hamariweb.com 
  7. Google.com.pk 
  8. Arynews.tv 
  9. Fiverr.com 
  10. Wikipedia.org

