Thursday, December 30, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

New Year’s Eve traffic diversion plan for Karachi

DHA, Clifton most affected

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The authorities have issued the traffic diversion plan for Friday, December 31, 2021 for Karachi.

The plan has been issued by the office of the DIGP-Traffic.

It is for the night of December 31-January 1.

  • Clifton, Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, Sea View will be affected
  • People who live in these neighbourhoods are advised to keep their CNIC on them during travel
  • No one will be able to enter Khayaban-e-Ittehad from Korangi and the Expressway. They will have to take the longer route of Korangi road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Avari, Club Chowk, Hoshang Chowk, Three Swords, Racecourse signal, Chaudhry Khaliq uz Zaman road and Gizri bridge, Saudi signal.
  • Those coming to DHA from Gulberg and Nazimabad can take M. A. Jinnah Road, Garden Road, Zaibunnisa Street, Gizri Road to enter Khayaban-e-Shamsheer and proceed towards Mc Donalds and Village Restaurant. The can also proceed towards Khayaban-e-Hafiz and Khayaban-e-Ittehad from Saudi Embassy.
  • Those coming from Landhi, Gadap, Shah Faisal and Korangi via Shahra-e-Faisal can proceed towards Gizri or I. I. Chundrigar Road to enter DHA.
  • Those coming from Jinnah Bridge can take Mai Kolachi Road towards Sunsent Boulevard and Korangi Road. They can also turn towards Bilawal Chowrangi and proceed to Hyperstar.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
UK police investigate rape claims from Ahmadi accusing leader's family
UK police investigate rape claims from Ahmadi accusing leader’s family
Tarin presents mini-budget in National Assembly amid uproar
Tarin presents mini-budget in National Assembly amid uproar
Police, anti-corruption teams raid SBCA office in Karachi
Police, anti-corruption teams raid SBCA office in Karachi
Authorities prepare for demolition operations in Karachi today
Authorities prepare for demolition operations in Karachi today
Teenagers shoot passerby 'for thrill' in Karachi's Scheme 33
Teenagers shoot passerby ‘for thrill’ in Karachi’s Scheme 33
Only first wife allowed to challenge husband's second marriage: court
Only first wife allowed to challenge husband’s second marriage: court
'We spit on your money, won't sell Nazim Jokhio’s body'
‘We spit on your money, won’t sell Nazim Jokhio’s body’
Govt, opposition clash over mini-budget
Govt, opposition clash over mini-budget
Sheikh Rasheed candidly says it all about Nawaz, inflation, mini-budget
Sheikh Rasheed candidly says it all about Nawaz, inflation, mini-budget
Uproar in Senate over National Security Policy
Uproar in Senate over National Security Policy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.