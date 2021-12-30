New Year’s Eve traffic diversion plan for Karachi

The authorities have issued the traffic diversion plan for Friday, December 31, 2021 for Karachi.
The plan has been issued by the office of the DIGP-Traffic.
It is for the night of December 31-January 1.
Clifton, Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, Sea View will be affected
People who live in these neighbourhoods are advised to keep their CNIC on them during travel
No one will be able to enter Khayaban-e-Ittehad from Korangi and the Expressway. They will have to take the longer route of Korangi road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Avari, Club Chowk, Hoshang Chowk, Three Swords, Racecourse signal, Chaudhry Khaliq uz Zaman road and Gizri bridge, Saudi signal.
Those coming to DHA from Gulberg and Nazimabad can take M. A. Jinnah Road, Garden Road, Zaibunnisa Street, Gizri Road to enter Khayaban-e-Shamsheer and proceed towards Mc Donalds and Village Restaurant. The can also proceed towards Khayaban-e-Hafiz and Khayaban-e-Ittehad from Saudi Embassy.
Those coming from Landhi, Gadap, Shah Faisal and Korangi via Shahra-e-Faisal can proceed towards Gizri or I. I. Chundrigar Road to enter DHA.
Those coming from Jinnah Bridge can take Mai Kolachi Road towards Sunsent Boulevard and Korangi Road. They can also turn towards Bilawal Chowrangi and proceed to Hyperstar.