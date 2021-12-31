Friday, December 31, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

New Year’s Eve, PM Khan in Lahore, mini-budget

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, December 31, 2021: With every tick of the clock, the excitement amongst people is increasing as New Year's Eve inches closer. This year, the Sindh government has closed Sea View, Clifton, and DHA. Find the traffic plan for Karachi here. The federal government tabled the supplementary finance bill 2021 (mini-budget) and the State Bank of Pakistan Autonomy bill in the National Assembly amid protests from the opposition Thursday. Under the new budget, taxes on smartphones, personal computers, and vehicles will increase. The number of Omicron cases across the country is rapidly increasing. On Thursday, 11 people of a family tested positive for the new variant in Karachi. Prime Minister Imran Khan will head to Lahore on a one-day visit today. He will inaugurate the Naya Pakistan Sehat Card. At least four people were killed and 15 injured in an explosion in Quetta's Jinnah Road on Thursday, police said. It occurred when the participants of the Jamiat Ulema Islam Nazryati Group Shuhada Conference were leaving an event at the Government Science College. Exclusive: Nasla Tower timeline The question on everyone’s minds was: which officers approved Nasla Tower in the first place? The nine-story Karachi apartment building’s demolition orders came from the Supreme Court in November in the first-of-its-kind crackdown on illegal high rises. And as everyone knows in Karachi, corruption is rife in the construction industry. But up until now, no one had really ever pointed out exactly which officers were signing off on these buildings and how much they were fattening their bank accounts with it. Find out the complete timeline of the Nasla Tower in this story by SAMAA Digital's Sohail Rab Khan.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, December 31, 2021:

  • With every tick of the clock, the excitement amongst people is increasing as New Year’s Eve inches closer. This year, the Sindh government has closed Sea View, Clifton, and DHA. Find the traffic plan for Karachi here.
  • The federal government tabled the supplementary finance bill 2021 (mini-budget) and the State Bank of Pakistan Autonomy bill in the National Assembly amid protests from the opposition Thursday. Under the new budget, taxes on smartphones, personal computers, and vehicles will increase.
  • The number of Omicron cases across the country is rapidly increasing. On Thursday, 11 people of a family tested positive for the new variant in Karachi.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will head to Lahore on a one-day visit today. He will inaugurate the Naya Pakistan Sehat Card.
  • At least four people were killed and 15 injured in an explosion in Quetta’s Jinnah Road on Thursday, police said. It occurred when the participants of the Jamiat Ulema Islam Nazryati Group Shuhada Conference were leaving an event at the Government Science College.

Exclusive: Nasla Tower timeline

The question on everyone’s minds was: which officers approved Nasla Tower in the first place? The nine-story Karachi apartment building’s demolition orders came from the Supreme Court in November in the first-of-its-kind crackdown on illegal high rises. And as everyone knows in Karachi, corruption is rife in the construction industry. But up until now, no one had really ever pointed out exactly which officers were signing off on these buildings and how much they were fattening their bank accounts with it. Find out the complete timeline of the Nasla Tower in this story by SAMAA Digital’s Sohail Rab Khan.

 
Imran Khan mini-budget new year 2022
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mini-budget: Smartphones, computers, vehicles, jewellery become expensive
Mini-budget: Smartphones, computers, vehicles, jewellery become expensive
Mufti Taqi tweets against court order to demolish Madina Masjid
Mufti Taqi tweets against court order to demolish Madina Masjid
Teenagers shoot passerby 'for thrill' in Karachi's Scheme 33
Teenagers shoot passerby ‘for thrill’ in Karachi’s Scheme 33
'We spit on your money, won't sell Nazim Jokhio’s body'
‘We spit on your money, won’t sell Nazim Jokhio’s body’
Authorities prepare for demolition operations in Karachi today
Authorities prepare for demolition operations in Karachi today
New Year's Eve traffic diversion plan for Karachi
New Year’s Eve traffic diversion plan for Karachi
Only first wife allowed to challenge husband's second marriage: court
Only first wife allowed to challenge husband’s second marriage: court
Timeline of Nasla Tower approvals and speed money estimates
Timeline of Nasla Tower approvals and speed money estimates
Sheikh Rasheed: Common man to shoulder Rs2b burden
Sheikh Rasheed: Common man to shoulder Rs2b burden
Four killed, 15 injured in Quetta Jinnah Road blast
Four killed, 15 injured in Quetta Jinnah Road blast
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.