New Year’s Eve, PM Khan in Lahore, mini-budget

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, December 31, 2021:
The question on everyone’s minds was: which officers approved Nasla Tower in the first place? The nine-story Karachi apartment building’s demolition orders came from the Supreme Court in November in the first-of-its-kind crackdown on illegal high rises. And as everyone knows in Karachi, corruption is rife in the construction industry. But up until now, no one had really ever pointed out exactly which officers were signing off on these buildings and how much they were fattening their bank accounts with it. Find out the complete timeline of the Nasla Tower in this story by SAMAA Digital’s Sohail Rab Khan.