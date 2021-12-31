New Year’s Eve, PM Khan in Lahore, mini-budget

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, December 31, 2021:

With every tick of the clock, the excitement amongst people is increasing as New Year’s Eve inches closer. This year, the Sindh government has closed Sea View, Clifton, and DHA. Find the traffic plan for Karachi here.

The federal government tabled the supplementary finance bill 2021 (mini-budget) and the State Bank of Pakistan Autonomy bill in the National Assembly amid protests from the opposition Thursday. Under the new budget, taxes on smartphones, personal computers, and vehicles will increase.

The number of Omicron cases across the country is rapidly increasing. On Thursday, 11 people of a family tested positive for the new variant in Karachi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will head to Lahore on a one-day visit today. He will inaugurate the Naya Pakistan Sehat Card.

At least four people were killed and 15 injured in an explosion in Quetta’s Jinnah Road on Thursday, police said. It occurred when the participants of the Jamiat Ulema Islam Nazryati Group Shuhada Conference were leaving an event at the Government Science College.

Exclusive: Nasla Tower timeline

The question on everyone’s minds was: which officers approved Nasla Tower in the first place? The nine-story Karachi apartment building’s demolition orders came from the Supreme Court in November in the first-of-its-kind crackdown on illegal high rises. And as everyone knows in Karachi, corruption is rife in the construction industry. But up until now, no one had really ever pointed out exactly which officers were signing off on these buildings and how much they were fattening their bank accounts with it. Find out the complete timeline of the Nasla Tower in this story by SAMAA Digital’s Sohail Rab Khan.