Islamabad bans pillion riding, allows fireworks on New Year’s Eve

Islamabad authorities have decided to impose a ban on pillion riding on New Year’s Eve, but the federal capital would allow fireworks under a court order.

Authorities in other parts of the country have also announced measures to ensure peaceful celebrations.

The decision to ban pillion riding in Islamabad has been taken under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (also known as Cr. Pc.).

A notification issued by Islamabad Capital Territory District Magistrate Lt. (retd) Rana Muhammad Waqas reads that the ban has been imposed to “provide immediate protection to public life and property” as “some pillion riders are likely to resort to violence and disrupting the peace and tranquillity” in the federal capital on the New Year’s Eve.

The ban will remain in effect for five hours, from 9pm on December 31 to January 1, 2am.

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah rejected an application seeking a ban on fireworks in the capital city on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“Let people enjoy,” remarked Justice Athar Minallah.

Earlier in the day, a resident of Islamabad filed a petition in court against a fireworks show held outside a shopping mall in the city every year. “The mall is located near the GT Road. People in huge numbers come out on the streets to watch it [the fireworks] and block roads,” the petition read.

Here are orders issued for other provinces.

Sindh

Authorities in Karachi have issued a diversion plan for traffic on New Year’s Eve. The Sindh government has, on the other hand, banned aerial firing in the province. Violaters will be booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Balochistan

The Balochistan government has banned aerial gunfire in the province. It has announced that the violators would be arrested and booked under attempt to murder charges which may result in 10 years imprisonment.

A police spokesman said that aerial firing is an unbailable offense.

Celebratory gunfire has claimed several lives or left people with permanent disabilities in the past, the spokesman said.

Punjab

The provincial government has banned concerts, public events, and fireworks in view of the bad air quality and smog. Aerial firing has been banned as well.