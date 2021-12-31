Friday, December 31, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1443
Nasla Tower: Police seize documents from SBCA office

SBCA officials not showing up at the offices

SAMAA |
Police investigators raided the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) head office again on Friday and seized several documents from the Master Plan Department.

The investigation wing of Karachi Police is trying to pin down the names of the SBCA officers who approved the building plans for the Nasla Tower, which is being demolished on orders from the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment is leading a separate probe.

Timeline of Nasla Tower approvals and speed money estimates

Police investigators have said that a number of SBCA officials are not showing up at their offices since the investigation began earlier this week.

The documents seized from the SBCA Master Plan Department would undergo close scrutiny, they said.

Police and anti-corruption teams have carried out a series of raids on the SBCA head office.

Multiple SBCA officers are suspected to have received the “speed money” to authorize the construction of the Nasla Tower, which the Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled, was built on encroached land including a service lane.

