Nasla Tower: SBCA MD disappears after builder, officials booked

The police in Karachi have registered an FIR over the illegal construction of the Nasla Tower against the builders, and the government officials who approved the plans and signed No-Objection Certificates (NOCs).

Soon after the FIR was lodged at the Ferozeabad Police Station, a team of the Anti-Corruption Department raided Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) office. However, SBCA DG Saleem Raz disappeared from his office, SAMAA TV reported.

The SBCA is the prime institution responsible for approving building plans in Sindh, including Karachi.

The Anti-Corruption Department team interviewed SBCA Director Farhan Qaiser, asking questions about the Nasla Tower.

The investigators also demanded the record about the building.

The raid is the part of investigation launched to ascertained who had approved the illegal construction of the Nasla Tower.

On Monday, the Supreme Court instructed authorities to initiate action against those who approved the building’s construction plan. The bench ruled that officials had violated the law and cases under the Pakistan Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act should be registered against them.

Later in the day, Ferozeabad SHO Muhammad Khushnud Javed registered an FIR under the following sections of the PPC:

34 (common intention)

161 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect to an official act)

167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury)

218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture)

408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant)

409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent)

420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property)

447 (criminal trespass)

The complaint stated that Nasla Tower, built on 1,121 square yards, was allotted 780 square yards by SMCHS to Abdul Qadir, the builder. Qadir along with officials of the SMCHS, SBCA, Master Plan Department, and other departments erected the building and sold flats and shops to people.

Compensation

On July 16, the Supreme Court ordered the authorities to demolish the residential plaza. The verdict said that there is “no denial” that the plot was expanded illegally. The original plot was 780 square yards but the tower was built on 1,044 square yards. “A service road has been encroached on and the tower exists on an area in excess of what was originally leased,” it added.

The residents of its 55 flats have still not been compensated. At the hearing on Monday, the court ordered the Sindh Advocate General Salman Talibuddin to ensure that the residents receive compensation.

He told the court that the builder has not yet taken any steps to pay compensation money as ordered by the court. The court has ordered the official assignee of the Sindh High Court to take over the land once the building is demolished.