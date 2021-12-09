Nanbais jack up roti prices in Lahore without govt permission

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Lahore Nanbai Association has increased roti prices without the approval of the Punjab government.

The president of the association, Aftab Aslam Gul, said that the price of naan should be Rs20 but they will charge Rs18 and the price of roti would be Rs12.

The nanbais said that they had taken the decision because the price of flour was increased also without government permission and so they would do the same as it was not possible to do business at the current prices. They said they will go to court if the government rejects the price increase.

On December 8, the district administration of Lahore increased the prices of basic necessities such as milk, curd and pulses. Notifications are issued to make the decision official.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin had said that inflation has badly affected the entire world and the government is trying to mitigate its effect on the poor.