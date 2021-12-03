Friday, December 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NAB arrests Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani

He has been named in an assets beyond means case

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The National Accountability Bureau has arrested Agha Siraj Durrani, the speaker of the Sindh Assembly, over charges of owning assets beyond means. Earlier in the day, the PPP leader approached the Supreme Court for pre-arrest bail. His request was, however, declined. The top court instructed Durrani to surrender before NAB At a hearing on Friday, a three-member bench rejected the plea of Durrani's lawyer to surrender before a trial court and instructed the politician to surrender before the bureau. "[The] Supreme Court cannot conduct a hearing on this plea without the high court's verdict," Justice Mansoor Ali Shah ruled. "You must have been in jail if SHC had rejected your bail plea. Why should the court offer you leniency when you didn't surrender to the police?" The court then adjourned the hearing for a week. The PPP leader was arrested in Islamabad in 2019 by NAB Karachi. He has been accused of accumulating assets worth Rs1.6 billion, which according to NAB are beyond his known sources of income. In October, the Sindh High Court rejected Durrani's bail. The court, on the other hand, granted bail to the eight people accused in the case, including Durrani’s wife Naheed, daughters and sons. After the orders were passed, NAB raided his residence to arrest him but failed to do so because of resistance from the politician's guards. Durrani then filed an appeal in the apex court. The PPP leader was the Sindh local government minister from 2008 to 2013 and then appointed Sindh Assembly speaker in 2013, a position he holds to date.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The National Accountability Bureau has arrested Agha Siraj Durrani, the speaker of the Sindh Assembly, over charges of owning assets beyond means.

Earlier in the day, the PPP leader approached the Supreme Court for pre-arrest bail. His request was, however, declined. The top court instructed Durrani to surrender before NAB

At a hearing on Friday, a three-member bench rejected the plea of Durrani’s lawyer to surrender before a trial court and instructed the politician to surrender before the bureau.

“[The] Supreme Court cannot conduct a hearing on this plea without the high court’s verdict,” Justice Mansoor Ali Shah ruled. “You must have been in jail if SHC had rejected your bail plea. Why should the court offer you leniency when you didn’t surrender to the police?”

The court then adjourned the hearing for a week.

The PPP leader was arrested in Islamabad in 2019 by NAB Karachi. He has been accused of accumulating assets worth Rs1.6 billion, which according to NAB are beyond his known sources of income.

In October, the Sindh High Court rejected Durrani’s bail. The court, on the other hand, granted bail to the eight people accused in the case, including Durrani’s wife Naheed, daughters and sons.

After the orders were passed, NAB raided his residence to arrest him but failed to do so because of resistance from the politician’s guards. Durrani then filed an appeal in the apex court.

The PPP leader was the Sindh local government minister from 2008 to 2013 and then appointed Sindh Assembly speaker in 2013, a position he holds to date.

 
agha siraj durrani NAB Supreme Court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Supreme court, Agha airaj durrani, national accountability bureau, Agha Siraj durrani arrested , Agha Siraj durrani, arrest Agha Siraj durrani , Agha siraj durrani arrested Supreme Court, agha siraj durrani arrested sc
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee plunges to another record low
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee plunges to another record low
Karachi's first winter spell to hit after December 6
Karachi’s first winter spell to hit after December 6
Sialkot: Mob kills Sri Lankan factory manager over alleged blasphemy
Sialkot: Mob kills Sri Lankan factory manager over alleged blasphemy
Video: PTI MNA claims women who smoke end up divorced
Video: PTI MNA claims women who smoke end up divorced
NAB arrests Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani
NAB arrests Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani
Philippine national found dead on ship at Port Qasim
Philippine national found dead on ship at Port Qasim
Imran wants PAC to expose his government's corruption as well
Imran wants PAC to expose his government’s corruption as well
Sindh lowers passing score from 65% to 50% for MBBS/BDS...
Sindh lowers passing score from 65% to 50% for MBBS/BDS admissions
Pakistan Embassy Serbia’s Twitter goes rogue, tweets against inflation
Pakistan Embassy Serbia’s Twitter goes rogue, tweets against inflation
Family rejects claim Katcha dacoits behind SBC secretary murder
Family rejects claim Katcha dacoits behind SBC secretary murder
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.