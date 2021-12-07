Tuesday, December 7, 2021  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > News

Mufti Tariq on Sialkot incident: Blasphemy needs to be defined

Lynching of Sri Lankan a “shame” for the whole nation

Posted: Dec 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Religious scholar Mufti Tariq Masood has termed the lynching of Priyantha Kumar in Sialkot a “shame” for the whole nation.

He recited a Hadith that Holy Prophet (PBUH) has said, “Whoever kills a person from among Ahl Adh-Dhimmah [non-Muslims living in an Islamic state with legal protection], will not smell the fragrance of Paradise, though one can smell its fragrance from a distance of forty years.”

In many such cases in our country, it is seen that often people are trying to personal score using the name of blasphemy.

“First of all, there's a need to define blasphemy in the blasphemy laws,” he told SAMAA TV anchorperson Kiran Naz. “As per my knowledge, the argument flared up when the Sri Lankan manager tore up some posters and threw them in the dustbin. People thought it had the name of Holy Prophet (PBUH), the name of Ahl-e-Bait (prophet's family) and throwing it in the dustbin is blasphemous."

I want to tell people that every nation has a different idea of what it considers an acceptable norm, you have to consider that while determining blasphemy. He quoted an example of how people in Saudi Arabia put the Holy Quran on the floor. “Would you accuse all the Arabs of disrespecting the Holy Quran?” he asked.

“He [Priyantha Kumar] probably did not even know what was written on the poster.” A Sri Lankan wouldn’t know Urdu or Arabic.”

“Let’s suppose even if the Prophet’s (PBUH) name is written on it and he disposed of the sticker in the dustbin, then you should ask what were his intentions. Obviously, the emotionally charged crowd can not ask this, a judge can. People are not allowed to do this,” he said.

