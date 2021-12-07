Ulema from all sects come together to condemn Sialkot lynching

Pakistani Ulema from across all the major sects of Islam, in a press conference on Tuesday, condemned the lynching of the Sri Lankan national in Sialkot last week. “The act is against the expression of Islam,” said leading scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani.

Priyantha Kumara was tortured and beaten to death by a mob of over 800 people on Friday over alleged blasphemy accusations. After the brutal murder, his body was dragged to a road and burnt.

The incident shook the nation. Prime Minister Imran Khan called it “a day of day for Pakistan” and promised to bring the perpetrators to justice. So far, the Punjab police have arrested 132 people.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Mufti Taqi Usmani called the lynching “inhumane” and “against the teachings on Islam”. He extended his condolences towards the grieving family and urged the government to provide compensation to them.

The press conference was held at the Sri Lankan High Commission in Islamabad and the High Commissioner Mohan Wijewickrama was also present.

Mufti Usmani, addressing the Sri Lankan high commissioner, said, “Ulema from all sects in the country are present here and all of us condemn the incident that took place in Sialkot. We believe that all the people involved in the lynching, who killed the Sri Lankan national in the most barbaric way, should be punished.”

Other scholars present at the conference included Qari Hafeez Jalandhary, Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Hamid Raza, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Muhammad Zubair, Senator Sajid Mir, and Islamic Ideology Council Chairperson Qibla Ayaz.

At a loss of words

Hamid Saeed Kazmi, former federal minister for religious affairs, pointed out that all scholars and ulema are “at a loss of words” because this (the Sialkot lynching) is the most “inhuman, cruel, and barbaric act that has no justification to it”.

“We are here to say that we are all very ashamed,” he said. “Now, truly, we demand Pakistani government for compensation and express gratitude towards the victim who not just served his own nation, but also ours.”

We encourage not only religious scholars but every person from every walk of life to condemn the incident, Kazmi said. “We have shared our feelings with the excellency [Sri Lankan high commissioner] and are thankful for his assurance that this act won’t create any distance between the two countries [Pakistan and Sri Lanka].”

Amp compensation for grieving family

Senator Sajid Mir, on the other hand, pointed out that the incident had nothing to do with the sentiments of the people of Pakistan. “It’s a cruel act. It’s an act that should be condemned at all levels. I support the demand that the family of the deceased should be amply compensated.”

‘Murder of one person is the murder of humanity’

Abul Khair Zubair, the head of the Milli Yakjihati Council Pakistan, quoted Surah Al-Maida from the Holy Quran.

“Whoever kills a self-other than for (killing another) self or (Literally: nor) for corruption in the earth-then it will be as if he had killed mankind altogether.”

Zubair said the murder of the Sri Lankan national on mere allegations, that were not even proven, clearly falls under this verse. “We want to tell the world that incidents like these have no relation with Islam. Islam gives the lesson of love and peace.”

Pakistan to observe Day of Condemnation on December 10

Qari Hafeez Jalandhari, general secretary of the Wafaq-ul-Madaris, said that on the upcoming Friday, December 10, people across Pakistan will observe the Day of Condemnation.

“From Quetta to Karachi and GB to Azad Kashmir, we urge ulemas to reiterate the teaching of Islam in the Friday sermons.”

Bravery award for Malik Adnan

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Malik Adnan, the factory worker who tried to shield Priyantha Kumara when the mob charged at him, will be awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on December 7.

Adnan flew to Islamabad Monday night and has been staying over at the Prime Minister House. The premier will hold a ceremony for him today.