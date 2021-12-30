Mufti Taqi tweets against court order to demolish Madina Masjid

Leading Islamic scholar and Darul Uloom Karachi head Mufti Taqi Usmani has tweeted against a court order to demolish the Madina Masjid at Karachi’s Tariq Road.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday ordered the demolition of several structures constructed on encroached lands in Karachi including the Madina Masjid, a multi-storey building near the Dolmen Mall.

The court found that the mosque was constructed on a piece of land allotted for a park.

Mufti Taqi Usmani in his tweet said that the order to demolish the mosque and to establish a park was “absolutely unjustified.” This mosque on the Tarid Road was built 25 years ago and has been used by worshipers since then, he said.

طاق روڈ کی مدینہ مسجد کو شہید کرکے پارک بنانے کا حکم قطعی طورپر بلاجواز ہے طارق روڈ پر یہ مسجد تقریباً 25 سال سے قائم اور نمازیوں سے آباد چلی آتی ہے ایسی مسجد کو سرسری طورپر اہل محلہ کو سنے بغیر صرف تکنیکی وجہ سے ڈھانے کا حکم ناقابل فہم ہے عدالت خود اسپر فوری طور سے ریویو کرے — Muhammad Taqi Usmani (@muftitaqiusmani) December 30, 2021

The religious scholar said that it is incomprehensible that such a mosque should be ordered to be demolished without first hearing the people living in the neighbourhood. The court itself should review the issue immediately, he said.

Usmani severed on the Federal Shariat Court from 1981 to 1982. He pioneered the concept of Islamic banking in Pakistan.

The District East authorities on Wednesday held a meeting to implement the court orders.