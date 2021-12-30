Thursday, December 30, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Mufti Taqi tweets against court order to demolish Madina Masjid

Islamic scholar urges the court to review the issue

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Leading Islamic scholar and Darul Uloom Karachi head Mufti Taqi Usmani has tweeted against a court order to demolish the Madina Masjid at Karachi’s Tariq Road.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday ordered the demolition of several structures constructed on encroached lands in Karachi including the Madina Masjid, a multi-storey building near the Dolmen Mall.

The court found that the mosque was constructed on a piece of land allotted for a park.

Mufti Taqi Usmani in his tweet said that the order to demolish the mosque and to establish a park was “absolutely unjustified.” This mosque on the Tarid Road was built 25 years ago and has been used by worshipers since then, he said.

The religious scholar said that it is incomprehensible that such a mosque should be ordered to be demolished without first hearing the people living in the neighbourhood. The court itself should review the issue immediately, he said.

Usmani severed on the Federal Shariat Court from 1981 to 1982. He pioneered the concept of Islamic banking in Pakistan.

The District East authorities on Wednesday held a meeting to implement the court orders.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mini-budget: Smartphones, computers, vehicles, jewellery become expensive
Mini-budget: Smartphones, computers, vehicles, jewellery become expensive
Teenagers shoot passerby 'for thrill' in Karachi's Scheme 33
Teenagers shoot passerby ‘for thrill’ in Karachi’s Scheme 33
Police, anti-corruption teams raid SBCA office in Karachi
Police, anti-corruption teams raid SBCA office in Karachi
Authorities prepare for demolition operations in Karachi today
Authorities prepare for demolition operations in Karachi today
'We spit on your money, won't sell Nazim Jokhio’s body'
‘We spit on your money, won’t sell Nazim Jokhio’s body’
Only first wife allowed to challenge husband's second marriage: court
Only first wife allowed to challenge husband’s second marriage: court
Timeline of Nasla Tower approvals and speed money estimates
Timeline of Nasla Tower approvals and speed money estimates
Govt, opposition clash over mini-budget
Govt, opposition clash over mini-budget
Sheikh Rasheed candidly says it all about Nawaz, inflation, mini-budget
Sheikh Rasheed candidly says it all about Nawaz, inflation, mini-budget
New Year's Eve traffic diversion plan for Karachi
New Year’s Eve traffic diversion plan for Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.