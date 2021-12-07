MQM’s Lal Qila ground to be turned into family park

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Central District Commissioner Muhammad Ali Zaidi has vowed to convert the Lal Qila ground, a park where the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) used to hold its party gatherings, into a family park.

On Tuesday, Zaidi visited the ground located in Karachi's Azizabad area. He said that the demolition has begun. A family park will be built in its place within two months.

The structures adjacent to the ground have been demolished as well. Zaidi said that a Funland for children will be built on one acre land of the park.

Between Saturday night and Sunday morning, authorities demolished the boundary wall of the Lal Qila ground. A heavy contingent of security personnel arrived at the park in Azizabad's Block-8.

Journalists were stopped from covering the operation. The next day, the Central District Commissioner said he never ordered the demolition neither does he knows who was behind it.

Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), too, expressed surprise over the demolition.

The MQM headquarters of Nine Zero is next to the Lal Qila Ground. Party leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui's residence also faces the park.