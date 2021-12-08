Wednesday, December 8, 2021  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > News

Motorists to get M-Tags without showing registration documents

Vehicles without the tag won’t be allowed to enter M2

Posted: Dec 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Radio Pakistan

Motorists can now get their M-Tags from the motorways police by just showing them their national identity cards and cellphone numbers, said National Highway and Motorway Police Inspector-General (IG) Inam Ghani.

An NHMP spokesperson told SAMAA TV that the condition of registration documents has been dropped for M-Tags.

The National Highway Authority has barred the vehicles without M-Tags from using the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M2) from December 7, following the orders of the Lahore High Court.

The NHMP spokesman said that citizens can recharge their M-Tags through their smartphones without visiting the motorway police service centers.

He warned that the vehicles without M-Tags won’t be allowed to enter the motorway and be diverted to GT Road instead.

The authorities have instructed the motorists to get M-Tags installed immediately and the recharge facilities have been set up at all the toll plazas, interchanges and service areas of Bhera, Kalar Kahar, and Nankana Sahab.

The motorway police have installed machines that could read M-Tags stickers on all the toll plazas across M2.

M-Tag is the pre-paid radio frequency identification (RFID) that is installed at the top right corner of the front windscreen of a vehicle.

Scanners installed on the motorways’ toll plazas will help motorways police scan the vehicles. The applicable tax will be deducted automatically from the prepaid cards. The automated system has minimized the waiting time at toll plazas.

