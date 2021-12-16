Mother jumps to death after throwing down toddler from balcony

Police attempt to trace down the husband
A 30-year-old woman has jumped to her death shortly after throwing her toddler daughter from the third floor of a flat in Karachi’s Surjani Baba Morr, the police said on Thursday.
The woman was with her three-year-old daughter on the balcony of her apartment on the third floor, according to eyewitnesses cited by the police.
She first threw her three-year-old daughter down and a few seconds later leaped to the ground. Both of them died at the spot.
The bodies were moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.
West District Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Suhai Aziz said the police have begun investigation and were recording statements of the neighbours.
The neighbours have told the police that the deceased and her husband often exchanged heated arguments and he rarely visited the family.
The husband was nowhere to be found on Thursday after the deaths. Suhai said his phone was switched off and the police have been trying to trace him down.
This was the fourth marriage of the deceased.
The father of the 30-year-old woman has described the deaths as “murder.”
The Crime Scene Unit arrived at the spot and sealed the apartment.
They found the bedroom of the deceased disordered and ruffled but neighbours claimed that they didn’t see anyone coming into the apartment, according to the police.
“Apparently, she died by suicide due to domestic violence but the investigation is underway,” Suhai said.
Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:
