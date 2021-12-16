Mother jumps to death after throwing down toddler from balcony

A 30-year-old woman has jumped to her death shortly after throwing her toddler daughter from the third floor of a flat in Karachi’s Surjani Baba Morr, the police said on Thursday.

The woman was with her three-year-old daughter on the balcony of her apartment on the third floor, according to eyewitnesses cited by the police.

She first threw her three-year-old daughter down and a few seconds later leaped to the ground. Both of them died at the spot.

The bodies were moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

West District Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Suhai Aziz said the police have begun investigation and were recording statements of the neighbours.

The neighbours have told the police that the deceased and her husband often exchanged heated arguments and he rarely visited the family.

The husband was nowhere to be found on Thursday after the deaths. Suhai said his phone was switched off and the police have been trying to trace him down.

This was the fourth marriage of the deceased.

The father of the 30-year-old woman has described the deaths as “murder.”

The Crime Scene Unit arrived at the spot and sealed the apartment.

They found the bedroom of the deceased disordered and ruffled but neighbours claimed that they didn’t see anyone coming into the apartment, according to the police.

“Apparently, she died by suicide due to domestic violence but the investigation is underway,” Suhai said.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

Do not leave the person alone.

Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional. [Must read: Who is at the highest suicide risk in Pakistan?]

You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

Mind Organisation 042 35761999 Umang 0317 4288665 Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139 Baat Karo 0335 5743344 Taskeen 0332 5267936 Rooh 0333 3337664 Rozan 0800-22444 OpenCounseling 042 35761999

