Mother-in-law, daughter-in-law duo from Mohmand contest LG polls

About 155 women run for different seats in the district

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Duniya Bibi and her daughter-in-law, Rabia, are the residents of Tarakzai Village in Mohmand District of erstwhile FATA.

For them, the day starts like it does for any other woman of the area. They get up early, cook food and clean the house. Once they are done with their daily chores, they go out and do something amazing: spearhead an election campaign for the upcoming LG elections as they both are running for two different seats.

They go door-to-door, raise awareness among women about the importance of vote, and convince the voters to help them become Village Councillors.

Duniya Bibi, 65, is running for women’s seat from Tarakzai’s Village Council-III on ANP’s ticket. Her daughter-in-law Rabia is contesting as an independent candidate on women’s seat from Tarakzai Village Council-II.

“When I launched this campaign, I realized that women of the area don’t know about the importance of the identity card and vote,” said the daughter-in-law. “They don’t even know that there’s something like vote.”

This is first ever local election being conducted in the area after the merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

From 65 village councils of District Mohmand, about 155 women candidates are contesting the elections.