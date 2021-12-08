Mooed: Post policy shift Pakistan desires to become geoecomonic center

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf has said that Pakistan wants to be a geo-economic center for the world after a major policy shift from the geostrategic paradigm and its economic bases are open to all including the United States and China.

Yusuf appeared on BBC’s program HARD Talk with Stephen Sackur where he talked about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Pakistan’s relationship with the US and China, talks between Pakistan and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the missing persons in Balochistan.

He said the Pakistan–US relations always faced a bumpy ride and whenever the United State secured its interests, it sidelined Pakistan.

The security advisor also made a key statement about the Afghan Taliban and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He said they always coexisted.

Talks between Pakistan and TTP

Yusuf said at the moment, Pakistan is only hearing what the TTP has to say and whether they are serious in negotiating peace.

If they are ready to apologize, live under the constitution of Pakistan, get punished for whatever crimes they committed, and renounce violence forever, we want to hear what they have to say.

No TTP prisoners have been released as part of the ceasefire deal with the TTP.

TTP’s lifeline was the support from India and Afghan intelligence. That lifeline is gone.

The TTP coexisted with Afghan Taliban.

As a state we have the policy that negotiations must end conflict and they must happen with the position of strength.

Pakistan’s relationship with China

Pakistan made a major transition in its own approach and thinking from a geostrategic paradigm to a geoeconomic paradigm.

Pakistan desires to become a geeconomic center point for the world.

We want the world to come and coexist in Pakistan in terms of economics. We are no longer in the business of offering military bases, but our economic bases are open for all, including the United States.

Pakistan and China have a relationship of trust. China gives Pakistan all the access.

Pakistan’s ambassador to China has visited the Muslim majority Xinjiang region.

We don’t accept the western description of Xinjiang.

Missing persons of Balochistan

Every single incident of missing persons is investigated and majority of the people are terrorist who went and fought somewhere and died.

If the state sees any excesses being committed, it will take action.

Since Pakistan wants to be a geoeconomic centre point, there’s a need for peace at home. The state is working on every inch of our territory to ensure that the citizens are secure.

Afghanistan past and present