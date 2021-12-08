Mooed: Post policy shift Pakistan desires to become geoecomonic center

Afghan Taliban, TTP always coexisted, says the NSA
National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf has said that Pakistan wants to be a geo-economic center for the world after a major policy shift from the geostrategic paradigm and its economic bases are open to all including the United States and China.
Yusuf appeared on BBC’s program HARD Talk with Stephen Sackur where he talked about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Pakistan’s relationship with the US and China, talks between Pakistan and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the missing persons in Balochistan.
He said the Pakistan–US relations always faced a bumpy ride and whenever the United State secured its interests, it sidelined Pakistan.
The security advisor also made a key statement about the Afghan Taliban and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He said they always coexisted.
Yusuf said at the moment, Pakistan is only hearing what the TTP has to say and whether they are serious in negotiating peace.