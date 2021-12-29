Mini-budget, Omicron cases, efforts for Nawaz Sharif’s repatriation

These are the stories, developments and updates we are following Wednesday, December 29, 2021:

The federal cabinet will meet Thursday for an extraordinary session to approve the mini-budget. The mini-budget of Rs350 billion is expected to be tabled in the parliament Thursday. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will roll back tax exemptions of around Rs350b through the mini-budget. These roll backs are part of the prior action targets set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the resumption of the $6 billion programme.

The people of Karachi once again woke up to chilling winter breeze as the temperature dips to 14 degrees Celsius. The wind speed is six kilometres per hour. The meteorological department has predicted rain in the metropolis next week. In Punjab, dense fog has disrupted lives as motorway is closed and trains are facing delays due to low visibility. The northern areas are witnessing heavy snowfall. Tourists have thronged to Muree and Swat to enjoy the weather.

The federal government is considering filing an appeal in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against Pakistan Muslim League’s (N) President Shehbaz Sharif. The move is aimed at forcing Nawaz Sharif’s to return to the country. Shehbaz Sharif guaranteed the LHC that Nawaz would return in two months. Fawad Chaudhry, in a press conference Tuesday, said that Nawaz would never return home voluntarily, rather the government would bring him back after an agreement is reached with the UK government.

The cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus are rising in the country. So far, the National Institute of Health or NIH has confirmed 75 cases in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The government is encouraging people to get their second dose as soon as possible. On Monday, the NCOC approved booster doses for citizens of and above the age of 30 years. They will be administered the jabs at vaccination centers across the country. People who got both their Covid-19 shots six months back are eligible for the booster shot.