Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Thursday, December 30, 2022:

Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen will present the mini-budget in the National Assembly today. Amid that, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the parliamentary group of parties, including PTI, at 2pm.

Health authorities have warned that Omicron is rapidly spreading across Pakistan. On Wednesday, Islamabad reported three more cases of the strain, taking the total number in the capital to 20. Earlier this week, the National Institute of Health revealed that the highest number of cases, so far, have been reported in Karachi.

Karachi’s District East authorities have started preparing to carry out major demolition operations to raze structures constructed on the encroached land of the park. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the authorities to demolish all illegal structures including a mosque, shrine, and graveyard built on the land allotted to Karachi’s Kidney Hill park.

Saudi Arab has reimposed coronavirus restrictions in Makkah and Madina.

‘Happy’ new year?

The people of Pakistan are generally considered to be optimists who, despite adversities and hardships, hope that things will change for the better. But that hope now appears to be diminishing as a recent survey found that the net hope in the country is lower than the global average. Read this story to find out more details.