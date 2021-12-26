Sunday, December 26, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1443
Men break into house, strangle pre-teen girl to death

Anousha had lost her mother three months ago

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A 12-year-old girl has been strangled to death in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

Her younger siblings say two men broke into their house in broad daylight on Saturday, beat the siblings, and strangled Anousha.

Their mother died three months ago. The father, a carpenter, had left for work at around 10am and the alleged attackers entered the house after that. 

One of the siblings, Abdullah, said that the suspects entered the house from the roof.

Pakistan Bazaar Police Station has lodged an FIR. Police officials say the suspects fled on foot, indicating that they lived in the same neighbourhood.

The autopsy was delayed by 12 hours as no woman medico-legal officer was available at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The death certificate said that Anousha had been died by strangulation and her neck bones had been broken. 

However, there was no indication of rape. 

Police officials say the family did not allow them to carry out a full post-mortem examination.

Korangi SSP Suhai Aziz says the police were investigating the case from different aspects and a team had been formed under DSP Jaffer Baloch.

