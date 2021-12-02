Thursday, December 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Medical college admissions: Supreme Court rejects appeals against MD-CAT

Private colleges cannot circumvent MDCAT with home developed tests

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has rejected appeals against the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MD-CAT) and ruled that the test remains mandatory for medical college admissions even if private colleges come up with other tests on their own.

The apex court handed down a five-page verdict on Thursday upholding the January 2021 ruling by the Lahore High Court.

The verdict comes from a three-member bench that comprised of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, and Justice Munib Akhtar.

The appeals were filed by the students of a private college from Faisalabad. They had cleared the test for the private medical college but had failed MD-CAT and their admissions were subsequently cancelled earlier this year.

The SC, however, ruled that under the regulations students applying for any medical or dental college were required to take MD-CAT mandatorily and the same applied to private medical colleges.

The court ruled that private colleges were not allowed to circumvent MD-CAT with their home-developed tests as MDCAT is a legal requirement protected by the Pakistan Medical Commission Act, 2020.

The court also quoted from the act: “Any student seeking admission in any medical or dental college shall mandatorily be required to have passed the MDCAT examination held by PMC. The passing marks for the MDCAT examination shall be 60%.”

MD-CAT 2021 controversy

The MD-CAT examination in 2021 were marred by a controversy candidates expressed reservations over online test and demanded that the test be retaken in physical or in person settings.

Former nuclear scientists Dr Abul Qadeer Khan also wanted to challenge the test. Two days before his death he told SAMAA TV that “the MDCAT has destroyed the lives of the thousands of students.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
MDCAT
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
MDCAT, MD-CAT, Supreme Court rejects appeals against MDCAT, supreme court MDCAT, private colleges MDCAT,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Suzuki, Yamaha increase motorcycle prices fifth time in 2021
Suzuki, Yamaha increase motorcycle prices fifth time in 2021
Karachi: Passengers test Covid positive on arrival from Saudi Arabia
Karachi: Passengers test Covid positive on arrival from Saudi Arabia
Zahir Jaffer's lawyer files insanity plea after courtroom drama
Zahir Jaffer’s lawyer files insanity plea after courtroom drama
Young woman dies after tying rakhi on husband's wrist
Young woman dies after tying rakhi on husband’s wrist
JI's stages 11 protests in Karachi against LG law
JI’s stages 11 protests in Karachi against LG law
Ordinance for regularisation of illegal buildings sent to Sindh governor
Ordinance for regularisation of illegal buildings sent to Sindh governor
Sessions judge’s mobile phone snatched at gunpoint in Karachi
Sessions judge’s mobile phone snatched at gunpoint in Karachi
Bolan Mail back on track after two years
Bolan Mail back on track after two years
Odd news: rally in airplane, petrol now a wedding gift
Odd news: rally in airplane, petrol now a wedding gift
EVMs, i-voting not among bills President Alvi signed into law
EVMs, i-voting not among bills President Alvi signed into law
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.