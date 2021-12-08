Massive irregularities suspected in Balochistan FA, FSc results

The Balochistan government has instructed the province’s board of intermediate and secondary education to conduct an inquiry into the irregularities found in the FA and FSc exam results.

In a letter on December 2, the chairperson of the BBISE was told to provide the education department with all the records including details of the members of the board, examiners, persons checking the papers, controller of examinations, etc.

The board has, however, failed to provide the information so far.

Earlier this week, news about cheating during the exams and malpractice in checking papers went viral on social media.

The Balochistan Board of Officers has denounced the news calling it “fake”.

The spokesperson of the board said that BBISE is the only institution that carries out all the work under merit and transparency. “We will use modern computerised systems for the audit to prove that all this news on social media is propaganda.”

Intermediate exams in Balochistan were conducted in July and August after multiple delays because of the coronavirus pandemic.