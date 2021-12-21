Maryam hints at Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, will soon return to Pakistan. "Pakistan is his country," she said.

On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court resumed hearing the Avenfield case. In a media talk outside the court, she said that her father is desperate to return to the country and will do so soon.

"Imran Khan's time has come to an end. He is stuck under the burden of his own performance and can't stay in power for long," the PML-N remarked. She was referring to PTI's recent defeat in the 2021 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Elections.

Maryam congratulated Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his party for their performance. "JUI-F's win is PML-N's win," she said, promising development for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the upcoming years.

"This is the first time I have seen a government lose one local body election after the other," the politician pointed out. "Khan still has time. He should just leave himself now."

Avenfield reference

On December 21, the IHC heard Maryam and her husband retired captain Muhammad Safdar's appeals against their conviction in the case almost a month after their lawyer requested the court to adjourn the hearings.

At the previous hearing, their request was accepted.

During the case proceeding on Tuesday, the court adjourned the hearing till January 18 after NAB prosecutor Usman Ghani failed to appear because of “high-grade fever with excruciating body aches and pains”. He has been advised of bed rest.

After the hearing, Maryam claimed that the National Accountability Bureau is just delaying the case as it has nothing to prove against her. "All the cases against me are fake and based on lies."

In July 2018, an accountability court in Islamabad sentenced Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in prison and a fine of eight million pounds was imposed on him in a case linked to the Sharif family’s purchase of upscale London flats.

It said the Sharifs could not legitimately show the money trail for the purchase of the luxury properties in London, mostly in the mid-1990s. A copy of the verdict said the Sharif family had failed to prove a legal source of income for the purchase of the Avenfield apartments.

The verdict came as a serious blow to PML-N’s troubled campaign ahead of the 2018 General Elections.

Consequently, Nawaz filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court against the judgment. It was, however, dismissed. Nawaz and his son Hussain Nawaz Sharif were declared proclaimed offenders in the case and arrest warrants were issued against them.

The PML-N founder’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar were accused in the case as well. Maryam has been sentenced to seven years in prison and a fine of two million pounds has been imposed on her. Safdar has, on the other hand, been given a punishment of a year in prison.