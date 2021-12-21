Tuesday, December 21, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Maryam evades questions over new audio leak

Shahbaz Gill: The two TV channels should apologize to PTI

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago

Another audio clip of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been leaked to the internet. She is heard expressing satisfaction over how two of the private run TV channels had countered the PMLN opponents.

Maryam on Tuesday evaded questions about the new leaked tape.

In the audio clip, Maryam is heard telling someone, “Dekhi hai meri media management. Geo aur Duniya walon ne to unki jai tai phair di hai. (Have you seen my media management skills. Geo and Dunya News channels have run them down.)

The clip that surfaced recently has been making rounds over the internet. On Tuesday, as Maryam Nawaz held a media talk outside the Islamabad High Court, a SAMAA TV reporter repeatedly asked questioned about the new audio clip. The clip was also played for the PMLN leader. However, Maryam Nawaz Sharif evaded the question while party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb interrupted by saying "too many questions have been asked."

Maryam left without answering. 

Shahbaz Gill, the PM's Advisor on political communication, said the new leak had raised questions on the impartiality of the two TV channels.

In a statement, he said if what the PMLN leaders had said in the clip is true, the two channels should apologize to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Earlier in November, Maryam Nawaz confirmed the authenticity of an audio clip that revealed that Maryam Nawaz had issued instructions to stop government advertisements to selected TV channels, including SAMAA. 

After confirming at a press conference that the voice in the audio clip was hers, the PMLN faced strong criticism.

FaceBook WhatsApp
audio leak maryam nawaz
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Maryam Nawaz audio, Maryam nawaz new audio leak, Maryam nawaz evades question on audio, Maryam Nawaz Shahbaz Gill,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KP LG polls: JUI-F's winning streak continues
KP LG polls: JUI-F’s winning streak continues
SBP limits how many dollars you can buy in Pakistan
SBP limits how many dollars you can buy in Pakistan
Man arrested for vandalizing Hindu temple in Karachi's Ranchore Line
Man arrested for vandalizing Hindu temple in Karachi’s Ranchore Line
Wrong candidate selection: PM Imran admits mistakes in KP polls
Wrong candidate selection: PM Imran admits mistakes in KP polls
Govt extends deadline to encash prize bonds
Govt extends deadline to encash prize bonds
Maryam hints at Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan
Maryam hints at Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan
Justice Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in court
Justice Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in court
KP deputy speaker blames PTI lawmakers for LG polls defeat
KP deputy speaker blames PTI lawmakers for LG polls defeat
Fazlur Rehman believes JUI-F can run country better than PTI
Fazlur Rehman believes JUI-F can run country better than PTI
Tariq Jameel meets Saudi ambassador amid Tablighi Jamaat ban rumours
Tariq Jameel meets Saudi ambassador amid Tablighi Jamaat ban rumours
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.