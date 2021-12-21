Maryam evades questions over new audio leak

Shahbaz Gill: The two TV channels should apologize to PTI

Another audio clip of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been leaked to the internet. She is heard expressing satisfaction over how two of the private run TV channels had countered the PMLN opponents.

Maryam on Tuesday evaded questions about the new leaked tape.

In the audio clip, Maryam is heard telling someone, “Dekhi hai meri media management. Geo aur Duniya walon ne to unki jai tai phair di hai. (Have you seen my media management skills. Geo and Dunya News channels have run them down.)

The clip that surfaced recently has been making rounds over the internet. On Tuesday, as Maryam Nawaz held a media talk outside the Islamabad High Court, a SAMAA TV reporter repeatedly asked questioned about the new audio clip. The clip was also played for the PMLN leader. However, Maryam Nawaz Sharif evaded the question while party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb interrupted by saying "too many questions have been asked."

Maryam left without answering.

Shahbaz Gill, the PM's Advisor on political communication, said the new leak had raised questions on the impartiality of the two TV channels.

In a statement, he said if what the PMLN leaders had said in the clip is true, the two channels should apologize to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Earlier in November, Maryam Nawaz confirmed the authenticity of an audio clip that revealed that Maryam Nawaz had issued instructions to stop government advertisements to selected TV channels, including SAMAA.

After confirming at a press conference that the voice in the audio clip was hers, the PMLN faced strong criticism.