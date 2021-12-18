Saturday, December 18, 2021  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1443
Mandi Bahauddin: Five killed, 11 injured after bus hits pedestrians

The driver escaped the scene

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Artwork: SAMAA Digital

Five people were killed and 11 injured after a passenger bus hit pedestrians in Mandi Bahauddin late Friday.

The pedestrians were gathered to attend an event. The accident was caused by a dense fog that has hit Punjab.

According to the police, the driver managed to escape the scene.

As temperatures drop, dense layers of fog and smog descended over Punjab crippling everyday life in the province. The travel network — road, train, and air — suffered the most.

According to the Met Office, visibility in several areas of the province dropped to zero forcing authorities to close highways and motorways.

