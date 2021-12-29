Man who tried to kidnap student from university bus arrested

Last week armed men in the Ranipur area of Sindh’s Khairpur district attempted to kidnap a student from a university bus.

Now, almost a week after the attempt, Khairpur police have arrested the main accused in the case. He has been identified as Safdar Wasan, an MSc student at the university’s Bio Chemistry department.

The accused has been moved to Ranipur Police Station. A case has been filed against him under sections 341 of the PPC (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty). Other sections included in the FIR are 337-AI 337, 147, 148, 149 and 504 of the PPC.

Shah Abdul Latif University students were travelling back home from the university in Ranipur when the university bus was stopped near Rohri Canal.

At least seven armed men entered the bus and tried to take away the student. When other students put up a resistance, the kidnappers beat them, leaving at least seven injured.

The kidnappers fired shots in the air and fled the scene.

Students staged a sit-in on the National Highway but ended the protest after some members of civil society intervened.

Police, on the other hand, tried to underplay the situation initially by saying that there there was no kidnapping attempt and it was a “clash” involving students. They said two students were injured in the clash.

Officials, however, confirmed that they were carrying out raids to arrest the prime suspect named Safdar.

Later on, when the Sindh High Court took notice of the attempted kidnapping, Wasan’s parents went to the victim’s home, apologised and reached a compromise with her family.