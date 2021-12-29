Wednesday, December 29, 2021  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Man who tried to kidnap student from university bus arrested

He also studies at Shah Abdul Latif University

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Shah Abdul Latif University students protest on National Highway near Ranipur.

Last week armed men in the Ranipur area of Sindh’s Khairpur district attempted to kidnap a student from a university bus.

Now, almost a week after the attempt, Khairpur police have arrested the main accused in the case. He has been identified as Safdar Wasan, an MSc student at the university’s Bio Chemistry department.

The accused has been moved to Ranipur Police Station. A case has been filed against him under sections 341 of the PPC (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty). Other sections included in the FIR are 337-AI 337, 147, 148, 149 and 504 of the PPC.

Shah Abdul Latif University students were travelling back home from the university in Ranipur when the university bus was stopped near Rohri Canal.

At least seven armed men entered the bus and tried to take away the student. When other students put up a resistance, the kidnappers beat them, leaving at least seven injured.

The kidnappers fired shots in the air and fled the scene.

Students staged a sit-in on the National Highway but ended the protest after some members of civil society intervened.

Police, on the other hand, tried to underplay the situation initially by saying that there there was no kidnapping attempt and it was a “clash” involving students. They said two students were injured in the clash.

Officials, however, confirmed that they were carrying out raids to arrest the prime suspect named Safdar.

Later on, when the Sindh High Court took notice of the attempted kidnapping, Wasan’s parents went to the victim’s home, apologised and reached a compromise with her family.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Intense cold, wind gives Karachi a real Winter for change
Intense cold, wind gives Karachi a real Winter for change
Nasla Tower: SBCA MD disappears after builder, officials booked
Nasla Tower: SBCA MD disappears after builder, officials booked
SC wants all illegal structures on Kidney Hill park demolished
SC wants all illegal structures on Kidney Hill park demolished
Karachi-Dubai becomes 9th busiest air route as expatriates return
Karachi-Dubai becomes 9th busiest air route as expatriates return
Fire erupts at factory in Karachi's SITE
Fire erupts at factory in Karachi’s SITE
The biggest records of 2021
The biggest records of 2021
New PMLN claims on Sharif's return as govt plans counterblow
New PMLN claims on Sharif’s return as govt plans counterblow
Federal cabinet approves NSP, Nazim Jokhio JIT
Federal cabinet approves NSP, Nazim Jokhio JIT
Ex-GB judge Rana Shamim says he recorded affidavit alone
Ex-GB judge Rana Shamim says he recorded affidavit alone
Gutter Baghicha: SC questions KMC's authority to allot amenity plots
Gutter Baghicha: SC questions KMC’s authority to allot amenity plots
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.