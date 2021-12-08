Wednesday, December 8, 2021  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1443
Man found dead in deserted Karachi bungalow

Body sent to JPMC for postmortem

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Photo: File

The Karachi police recovered a dead body from a bungalow in Karachi's DHA Phase VI Wednesday morning. According to South SSP Zubair Nazir, the victim, identified as Abid, was employed to guard the house. "The hands and feet of the man were tied with a rope when we found him." The bungalow, where the man was found, has been deserted for the last nine months. SSP Nazir said that initial investigations have revealed Abid was appointed by the "real" watchman of the house three weeks back. The police suspect Abid was murdered due to personal enmity. "At first, we thought the man was killed due to a robbery but a detailed inspection of the site revealed nothing was missing from it," the officer added. The body has been moved to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre for a postmortem examination. This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in
