Monday, December 20, 2021  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Man arrested for vandalizing Hindu temple in Karachi’s Ranchore Line

He is booked under section 295 of the blasphemy law

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

A huge crowd gathered outside the police station.

A man was arrested on Monday for entering and vandalizing a Hindu temple in Karachi’s Ranchore Line.

The man entered Jog Maya Mandir in Narainpura of Ranchore Line at around 6:15pm. According to the FIR, the accused had a hammer in his hand and was able to damage the statue of Hindu deity Jog Maya before people got hold of him.

He was handed over to Eidgah Police. The accused has been booked under section 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code (mischief) and section 295 of the PPC that deals with blasphemy.

The mood was tense in the area as people were demanding mob justice. A huge crowd gathered outside the police station.

Section 295 PPC – Injuring or defiling place of worship, with Intent to insult the religion of any class:

Whoever destroys, damages or defiles any place of worship, or any object held sacred by any class of persons with the intention of thereby insulting the religion of any class of persons or with the knowledge that any class of persons is likely to consider such destruction damage or defilement as an insult to their religion. shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

Section 427 PPC – Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees

Whoever commit mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Blasphemy
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Candidate killed by celebratory gunfire shortly after winning election
Candidate killed by celebratory gunfire shortly after winning election
KP LG polls: JUI-F leads, PTI suffers defeats in strongholds
KP LG polls: JUI-F leads, PTI suffers defeats in strongholds
Two killed in violence-hit KP LG elections
Two killed in violence-hit KP LG elections
Shibli Faraz: Attackers carried black flags, chased 'my car'
Shibli Faraz: Attackers carried black flags, chased ‘my car’
Lahore doubles courts to keep up with flood of divorces
Lahore doubles courts to keep up with flood of divorces
SBP limits how many dollars you can buy in Pakistan
SBP limits how many dollars you can buy in Pakistan
JI Chief accuses PPP, PTI of backing land, tanker mafias
JI Chief accuses PPP, PTI of backing land, tanker mafias
Indecisive Pervez Khattak stamps ballot paper twice
Indecisive Pervez Khattak stamps ballot paper twice
Justice Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in court
Justice Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in court
Govt extends deadline to encash prize bonds
Govt extends deadline to encash prize bonds
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.