Man arrested for vandalizing Hindu temple in Karachi’s Ranchore Line

A man was arrested on Monday for entering and vandalizing a Hindu temple in Karachi’s Ranchore Line.

The man entered Jog Maya Mandir in Narainpura of Ranchore Line at around 6:15pm. According to the FIR, the accused had a hammer in his hand and was able to damage the statue of Hindu deity Jog Maya before people got hold of him.

He was handed over to Eidgah Police. The accused has been booked under section 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code (mischief) and section 295 of the PPC that deals with blasphemy.

The mood was tense in the area as people were demanding mob justice. A huge crowd gathered outside the police station.

Section 295 PPC – Injuring or defiling place of worship, with Intent to insult the religion of any class:

Whoever destroys, damages or defiles any place of worship, or any object held sacred by any class of persons with the intention of thereby insulting the religion of any class of persons or with the knowledge that any class of persons is likely to consider such destruction damage or defilement as an insult to their religion. shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

Section 427 PPC – Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees

Whoever commit mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.