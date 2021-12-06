M-tag mandatory for vehicles on Islamabad-Lahore motorway

The National Highway Authority has made M-tags mandatory for vehicles on the Islamabad-Lahore M2 motorway from December 7.

According to the spokesperson of the authority, people can visit the Motorway Customs Care Centre with their CNICs and mobile numbers.

Earlier, Punjab Inspector-General Inam Ghani said that the new restriction will be imposed on all highways connecting to the Ravi Toll Plaza. “I request the public to cooperate with us in eliminating smog from the province.”

The NH&M Police will enforce the order of the honorable Lahore High Court. No vehicle without M-tag will be allowed to ply on the any portion of the Motorway from tuesday the 7th of December in sha Allah.

NHA & its concessionaire must ensure provision of M-tags to all vehicles.

M-Tag is a pre-paid Radio Frequency Identification installed at the top right corner of the windshield of a vehicle. Scanners at toll plazas read M-tags on the vehicles as they pass through them and deduct the tax applicable on them.

The decision was taken after the Lahore High Court issued a judgment on petitions about curbing smog, pollution, and groundwater depletion.

The detailed verdict stated that the Punjab Disaster Management Authority has highlighted traffic congestion on highways and motorways to be one of the key contributors to pollution.

It added that cars that don’t have a balance of M-tag are harmful to the environment.