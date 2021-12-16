Let’s ask: After APS should we be talking to TTP?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan will be commemorating the seventh sobering anniversary of the history-altering attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar in which 134 students aged 12 to 18 years were martyred by Tehreek-e-Taliban terrorists.

The question today is how can such horrific attacks be prevented from happening ever again. In reaction, Pakistan cracked down on the TTP. The security forces killed 18,000 terrorists in hundreds of operations and cleared 46,000 square kilometers of land. A 20-point National Action Plan was formulated to tackle militancy and terrorism in thought and action.

The government recently announced that it would be holding talks with the TTP, a decision that was met with trepidation given that history of failures and the deep wounds caused by the APS attack.

The son of Tahira Qazi, the principal, who gave up her life for her students, recounted the unending horror of that day. "We got my mother's body by 8:30pm that night and it was painful for every parent, sister, brother... a severe tests of their fate to see if their loved one's name was on the list," he said. "My mother had received threats earlier. But we were stunned when it actually happened. If there is a qayamat on earth, it was that day."

"What hits us is that there was a resolve, but we see it dissipating. As an affected, it hurts me," he said. "Those who wounded us so deeply, we are thinking of negotiating with them."

He said that there were threats for the school two months earlier but the security forces did not take it seriously. "Few people have the understanding that since terrorism peaked, this school had been facing threats of many kinds," he said. "When I was a student myself, it would be calm in the morning and then suddenly there would be a heavy deployment [because we'd have a threat]."



He said that as his father was in the army, they would learn from him that many terrorist attempts were neutralized. Once even a rocket misfired at the school. Those were the days of Zarb-e-Azb, the military operation, and there was a lot of deployment on the frontlines so it was hard to protect every facility. He said that it was just an unfortunate day that the children were all in the auditorium. He still maintained that the terrorists did not achieve all that they had planned because there were many many students who were saved. "Allah be thanked," he said, "And for those who went, they are shaheed but it was a genuine failure as a country. that we created conditions [that this could happen]. As a society, we failed our children that day. The bigger question is, have we learnt the lessons? Are we failing our younger generation? We cry on December 16 but it shouldn't end there. There should be no space for them. Until you root out the reasons completely."

Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib had said the same thing while speaking earlier with Naya Din. There was some national unity for a while after the attack, but it faded after a while. The prime minister of the time had said he would take regular reports on how the NAP was working. But he just held one such meeting. "The significance of the tragedy faded with time," he said. "The dangers from an external enemy have not abated. The enemy has not changed. There is a lack of national unity on combating these enemies."

As far as the army is concerned, they said that it was a political need to talk if at all. it was ready to fight. The real issue is that the question had arguments on both sides. There was a clash in the arguments. Talks have to be held under the umbrella of the constitution. But if someone does not acknowledge the constitution, how can you talk to them?