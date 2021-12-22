Wednesday, December 22, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1443
Lakki Marwat: Fight over school fund leaves teacher dead

Shots fired after dispute between PTC and teachers escalates

Posted: Dec 22, 2021
Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago

The gunfire left two people wounded.

A dispute over the utilization of a school fund turned deadly in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday, and gunfire left one school teacher dead and two people wounded.

The fight in a small town of Tajori, around 38km west of Lakki Marwat city, began after members of the local Parent-Teacher Council and Government Primary School Tajori Head Master developed disagreement over the construction of a new room being added to the school.

The KP government has formed Parent-Teacher Councils in the province and empowered them to jointly operate school accounts with the teachers.

Police officials say in Tajori PTC members and school staff clashed over the utilization of the fund and shots were fired.

The firing killed a school teacher identified by police as Momin.

Two people, including Police Constable Khalid who was trying to end the scuffle, have been injured.

The wounded were moved to the hospital by rescue officials.

The education department has closed the school for an indefinite period.

