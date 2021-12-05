Lahore NA-33 by-elections, Sialkot incident, Omicron

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Sunday, December 5.

By-elections in Lahore’s NA-33 began Sunday at 8am. The polling will continue till 5pm. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, there are 254 polling stations in the constituency. Of these, 199 have been declared sensitive. The National Assembly seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik.

The post mortem report of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, who was lynched and murdered by a mob of over 800 people, revealed that he died after receiving a blow in the head. New videos that surfaced Saturday have, on the other hand, show that at least one person was trying to save the victim. His body has been moved to Lahore on the way to Islamabad, where it would be handed over to the Sri Lankan High Commission.

So far, 120 men have been arrested in the Sialkot incident. Of these, 13 prime suspects are those who confessed the crime. The police have obtained CCTV footage from over 100 cameras and sent it for forensics.

Lung experts in Pakistan have said that the new Omicron variant is a highly contagious virus but not dangerous. The doctors, however, have urged people to stay alert and take preventive measures because Omicron’s higher infection rate remains a cause of concern.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has revealed ticket prices for the upcoming Pakistan-West Indies series. The Windies will play three T20Is and the same number of ODIs during their 15-day tour of Pakistan.