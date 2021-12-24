Friday, December 24, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1443
Lahore man handed 13-year sentence for child pornography

He was arrested in 2019

Posted: Dec 24, 2021
Posted: Dec 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
In what is being called a first in the history of the Lahore Federal Investigation Agency, a man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison on charges of child pornography, blackmailing, and harassment.

At a hearing on Friday, Rawalpindi Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Qadafi Bin Zair announced the verdict.

The suspect, identified as Yousaf Ayub, was arrested in Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Town in 2019. He was accused of child pornography, filming inappropriate videos of women, and blackmailing them.

An FIR under the following sections of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, and the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against him.

  • PECA 14 – unauthorized use of identity information
  • PECA 16 – tampering, etc. of communication equipment
  • PECA 20 – malicious code
  • PECA 24 – legal recognition of offenses committed in relation to information system
  • PPC 109 – punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed In consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment
  • PPC 420 – cheating and dishonestly Inducing delivery of property
  • PPC 468 – forgery for purpose of cheating:
  • PPC 471 – using as genuine a forged document

On Friday, a Rawalpindi court sent Ayub to jail for 13 years and imposed a fine amounting to Rs160,000 under PECA.

Child abuse laws in Pakistan

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2014, states that taking obscene or immoral pictures and filming videos of a child without the consent of their parents or guardians is a crime.

Whoever commits the offense of child pornography will be subjected to at least two or a maximum of seven years in prison along with a fine extending to Rs700,000.

 
